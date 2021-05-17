BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Monday 17 May 2021
Advertisement

French rugby permits transgender women to play women's rugby

This is a ground-breaking decision that goes against the recommendations of World Rugby.

By AFP Monday 17 May 2021, 8:12 PM
1 hour ago 1,620 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/5439921
Image: Apaydin Alain
Image: Apaydin Alain

TRANSGENDER WOMEN WILL be allowed to play women’s rugby in France from next season, the French rugby federation [FFR] have announced in a ground-breaking decision that goes against the recommendations of World Rugby.

Rugby union’s global governing body last October banned trans women from the elite women’s game, citing fears of increased injury risks.

World Rugby, however, added that it would be up to individual federations to rule on whether to enforce the policy at grassroots level.

The FFR’s decision means it becomes the first sporting federation in France to give the green light for transgender players to take part in elite domestic competition.

The FFR said the ruling had been made “considering it was time that the practice of rugby falls in line with the life people choose and not that which they are assigned”.

Trans women who have not undergone surgery and therefore are still in the process of transitioning from male to female will be able to play in all official FFR competitions provided they agree to undergo a minimum 12-month hormone treatment. In addition, their testosterone threshold must not exceed five nanomole/litre.

They must also be administratively recognised in their new sex by the civil authorities of their country, the FFR said.

Transsexuals, physically reassigned and recognised in their current sex, can compete in all FFR competitions without any preconditions.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie