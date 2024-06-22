Wexford youngster scores straight from restart in All-Island Cup quarter-final victory

WEXFORD FC YOUNGSTER Freya De Mange scored directly from a restart as her side advanced to the semi-finals of the All-Island Cup this afternoon.

Wexford beat Linfield 3-2 in Belfast, while Shelbourne also advance to the last four after a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Athlone Town at Tolka Park.

Ceola Bergin broke the deadlock for the Slaneysiders after 12 minutes, before Keri Halliday made it 1-1 two minutes later.

Advertisement

But directly from the subsequent restart, De Mange lobbed the Linfield goalkeeper from the halfway line with a simply stunning strike:

🎥 | GOAL!



FREYA DE MANGE! 🔥



Just after Keri Halliday equalised for Linfield, De Mange strikes straight from the kick off 😮 #AllIslandCup | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/b9FFa9u3zT — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) June 22, 2024

Áine Walsh then put Wexford 3-1 up just before the break.

Halliday pulled one back on the hour-mark, but Wexford held on to prevail.

There were other positives for the visitors: Grace Fitzpatrick-Ryan returned after a year out with an ACL injury, while Rianna Jarrett stepped up her own comeback as another second-half substitute.

Meanwhile, Noelle Murray was on the double in Shelbourne’s win over Athlone.

Casey Howe opened the scoring in the 15th minute in Drumcondra, but star striker Murray restored parity on the stroke of half time.

Her winner arrived in the 78th minute, as she kept her cool in a one-on-one situation and fired Shels into the semi-finals. Eoin Wearen’s side remain unbeaten in all competitions this season, and this was the league leader’s ninth win on the bounce.

Shamrock Rovers host Peamount United in the later kick-off at Tallaght Stadium, while Galway United continue their All-Island Cup title defence against Treaty United next weekend.