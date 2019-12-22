This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Real Madrid lose ground in Spanish title race

Toni Kroos and Nacho hit the crossbar before Luka Jovic hit the post as they were held by Athletic Bilbao.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 10:12 PM
56 minutes ago 1,155 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4945816
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.
REAL MADRID allowed Barcelona to take an advantage into La Liga’s mid-season break after Athletic Bilbao held them to a second goalless draw in a week.

Following Wednesday’s stalemate at Camp Nou in El Clasico, Zinedine Zidane’s men drew a blank once more against their obdurate Basque opponents.

Toni Kroos and Nacho hit the crossbar either side of half-time and substitute Luka Jovic struck the base of the post with four minutes to play.

Champions Barca lead their great rivals by two points after 18 matches, having dispatched Alaves 4-1 on Saturday, while Athletic edge up to seventh and remain firmly in the European hunt

Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Jr lent a vibrant edge to the Madrid attack during the opening exchanges, with the latter denied by the boot of Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon at the end of a slaloming run.

The visitors allowed Kroos to saunter into the box on the end of Ferland Mendy’s 19th-minute pass, the Germany midfielder cracking a shot against the crossbar from close quarters.

Athletic served notice of their threat a few moments later when Raul Garcia seized upon an unusually slack pass from Federico Valverde and sent Inaki Williams haring past Eder Militao. Thibaut Courtois was equal to the task at his near post.

Simon held a Karim Benzema header from Rodrygo’s cross late in the first half and the Athletic keeper was grateful to see his bar frustrate Madrid once more before the hour.

Nacho rose highest to Kroos’ right-wing delivery but could not direct his powerful effort downwards.

Simon plunged to keep out Benzema’s angled 64th-minute shot, shortly after Gareth Bale replaced Rodrygo.

But it was another replacement, Jovic, who came closest to a winner – Simon looking on dejectedly, only for the Serbia forward’s header to loop down against his upright.

Madrid return to action on 4 January with a short trip to Getafe, while Athletic open 2020 against another of the division’s high flyers, Sevilla.

