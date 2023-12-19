Advertisement
Mykhaylo Mudryk, left, scored Chelsea’s late equaliser before they won on penalties. Zac Goodwin/PA
Round-Up

Carabao Cup penalty drama as Chelsea and Fulham into semis after shootouts

Chelsea, Fulham and Middlesbrough booked their place in the last four on Tuesday night.
1 hour ago

Carabao Cup quarter-finals

  • Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle (Chelsea win 4-2 on penalties)
  • Everton 1-1 Fulham (Fulham win 7-6 on penalties)
  • Port Vale 0-3 Middlesbrough

CHELSEA BOOKED THEIR passage to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup on penalties after Mykhailo Mudryk’s stoppage-time equaliser rescued a 1-1 draw against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.

Mudryk slotted home after a mistake from Kieran Trippier just as Eddie Howe’s side looked to have done enough to ease past the hosts, who struggled to create for much of the game.

Earlier, Callum Wilson had given the visitors a first-half lead on the counter-attack.

But as the game went to spot-kicks, Trippier again was culpable, firing wide from 12 yards before Matt Ritchie saw the critical kick saved by goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic to see Chelsea through.

At Goodison Park, Fulham captain Tosin Adarabioyo scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out against Everton which put the club into their first league cup semi.

The Toffees’ hero from their second-round comeback win at Doncaster, Beto came off the bench to score a late equaliser after Michael Keane’s own goal but in sudden death in the spot-kicks, Idrissa Gana Gueye hit the post and Adarabioyo scored to send the Cottagers through 7-6.

It was the fourth time in the last six seasons Everton had exited the competition on penalties and brought to end a four-match winning run as their hopes of a first semi-final appearance in seven years were dashed.

Meanwhile at Vale Park, Middlesbrough cruised into the semi-finals after breezing past Port Vale 3-0.

Jonny Howson, Morgan Rogers and Matt Crooks fired the 2004 winners in to the last four with a comfortable win.

Boro had not made a major domestic semi-final since losing to West Ham in the last four of the FA Cup in 2006.

Press Association
