Penalty agony for Spurs and Postecoglou as Fulham progress in Carabao Cup

Fulham 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

(Fulham won 5-3 on penalties)

TOTTENHAM SUFFERED THEIR first on-pitch setback of the Ange Postecoglou era after they exited the Carabao Cup in the second round at Fulham after Davinson Sanchez saw his penalty saved in the shootout.

Richarlison had opened his account for the season to cancel out a 19th-minute own-goal from Micky van de Ven, which had given the hosts a deserved half-time advantage despite being without boss Marco Silva, who was serving a touchline ban.

No further goals were forthcoming and the 1-1 scoreline at 90 minutes meant spot-kicks were required and after five successful penalties a low effort from Sanchez which was saved by Marek Rodak proved the difference.

Kenny Tete fired Fulham’s fifth penalty past Fraser Forster to book their place in the third round and leave Tottenham with only one realistic option of trying to end their trophy drought, which stretches back to 2008.

Both of these Premier League teams had exited this competition at the first opportunity last season, but 15 changes were made overall with Spurs making nine after entering at the second round stage for the first time since 2009.

On a night to forget, Sanchez was also at fault for Fulham’s opener in the 19th minute. Tom Cairney turned him inside out on the edge of the penalty area and his floated cross was deflected beyond Forster by Spurs’ centre-back Van de Ven.

Postecoglou had brought a feelgood factor back to Tottenham after a difficult first half of 2023, but the away fans at Craven Cottage turned their frustration to chairman Daniel Levy with chants calling for him to leave the club.

Spurs’ equaliser arrived on 56 minutes and it was a moment to savour for Richarlison, who stooped low at the back post to head in Perisic’s cross for only his fourth goal for Tottenham since a £60 million move last summer.

With the sides level at 1-1 after 90 minutes, Fulham were picture perfect from 12 yards with Andreas Pereira, Raul Jimenez, Wilson, Joao Palhinha and Tete all able to score while Sanchez’s tame effort ensured Tottenham exited in the second round for the first time since 2005.

Elsewhere, League Two Salford stunned Championship big guns Leeds with a thrilling 9-8 penalty shoot-out victory after their clash ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Jamie Shackleton missed Leeds’ vital sudden-death spot-kick when he thumped the bar, after which Salford’s Ossama Ashley notched the winning kick – dramatically at the second attempt after Karl Darlow had moved off his line to save the first.