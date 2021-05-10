BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 10 May 2021
Fulham relegated from Premier League after home defeat to Burnley

The relegation picture is painted with the Cottagers joining Sheffield United and West Brom in the Championship next season.

By AFP Monday 10 May 2021, 10:06 PM
Dejection after Fulham were relegated.
Image: PA
Image: PA

FULHAM WERE RELEGATED from the Premier League following a 2-0 loss at home to Burnley on Monday.

The Cottagers had to win to maintain their slim survival hopes but first-half goals from Burnley’s Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood condemned them to the drop, with the visitors securing their top-flight status in the process.

Fulham were the third and last club to be relegated from the Premier League this season.

Scott Parker’s side will now join Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion in next term’s second-tier Championship.

Irish defender Jimmy Dunne was on the bench for Burnley tonight.

More to follow.

