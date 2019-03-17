This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Team News

Good news, Liverpool fans! Attacking trio Firmino, Mané and Salah are all included in today’s starting line-up.

There were question marks as to whether Mané would be fit for today’s game – but he is part of the Reds’ potent trident up top.

And so the pendulum swings back in favour of the Reds.

Liverpool are at relegation-threatened Fulham this afternoon knowing a win will bring them back to the top of the Premier League – albeit having played a game more than Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp will have taken heart from his side’s performance against Bayern Munich and the battle on both domestic and European fronts continue when they meet Porto in the Champions League quarter-final stages.

But for now, the Liverpool boss is interested only in matters at Craven Cottage.

They meet a Fulham team desperate to get points on the board.

Scott Parker is still searching for a first win as Cottagers boss since taking over from Claudio Ranieri and, in truth, he couldn’t have asked for a tougher test.

10 defeats in their last 11 games makes for sobering reading – life in the Championship next season becoming almost an inevitability for the home side. 

Stay tuned – we’ll be bringing you all the minute-by-minute action from today’s game.

Tweet us @the42_ie or @cian_roche – let us know how you think today’s game will go in the comments section below.

