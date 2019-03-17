9 mins ago

And so the pendulum swings back in favour of the Reds.

Liverpool are at relegation-threatened Fulham this afternoon knowing a win will bring them back to the top of the Premier League – albeit having played a game more than Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp will have taken heart from his side’s performance against Bayern Munich and the battle on both domestic and European fronts continue when they meet Porto in the Champions League quarter-final stages.

But for now, the Liverpool boss is interested only in matters at Craven Cottage.

They meet a Fulham team desperate to get points on the board.

Scott Parker is still searching for a first win as Cottagers boss since taking over from Claudio Ranieri and, in truth, he couldn’t have asked for a tougher test.

10 defeats in their last 11 games makes for sobering reading – life in the Championship next season becoming almost an inevitability for the home side.

