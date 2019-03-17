Follow all of the minute-by-minute action as Liverpool attempt to go back to the top of the league.
Liveblog
Team News
Good news, Liverpool fans! Attacking trio Firmino, Mané and Salah are all included in today’s starting line-up.
There were question marks as to whether Mané would be fit for today’s game – but he is part of the Reds’ potent trident up top.
Source: Liverpool FC/Twitter
🔴 #FULLIV TEAM NEWS 🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 17, 2019
Here’s how we line up against @FulhamFC 👊
And so the pendulum swings back in favour of the Reds.
Liverpool are at relegation-threatened Fulham this afternoon knowing a win will bring them back to the top of the Premier League – albeit having played a game more than Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp will have taken heart from his side’s performance against Bayern Munich and the battle on both domestic and European fronts continue when they meet Porto in the Champions League quarter-final stages.
But for now, the Liverpool boss is interested only in matters at Craven Cottage.
They meet a Fulham team desperate to get points on the board.
Scott Parker is still searching for a first win as Cottagers boss since taking over from Claudio Ranieri and, in truth, he couldn’t have asked for a tougher test.
10 defeats in their last 11 games makes for sobering reading – life in the Championship next season becoming almost an inevitability for the home side.
Stay tuned – we’ll be bringing you all the minute-by-minute action from today’s game.
Tweet us @the42_ie or @cian_roche – let us know how you think today’s game will go in the comments section below.
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
Senator punches teen who egged him for blaming New Zealand attack on immigration
72,652 0
|
2
|
Taoiseach marches alongside Conor McGregor in Chicago's St Patrick's Day parade
69,511 20
|
3
|
An unexpected guest and a luminous river: Leo ends St Patrick's trip not being centre of attention
46,096 0
|
1
|
Why Ireland's employment laws need a revamp to reflect 'techno-stress'
324 0
|
2
|
3fe coffee guru Colin Harmon is writing book number two after opening cafe number five
288 0
|
1
|
As it happened: Dublin v Tyrone, Kerry v Mayo - Saturday night football match tracker
101,814 23
|
2
|
As it happened: Tipperary v Dublin, Galway v Roscommon, Waterford v Clare — Saturday GAA match tracker
94,857 10
|
3
|
As it happened: Wales v Ireland, Six Nations
76,494 183
Trending Tags
About Us
Corrections
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie
COMMENTS (2)