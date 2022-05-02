Membership : Access or Sign Up
Fulham clinch Championship title after 7-0 win over Luton Town

Aleksandar Mitrovic reached 43 goals in a season as he bagged a brace at Craven Cottage.

By AFP Monday 2 May 2022, 8:10 PM
Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring for Fulham.
Image: PA
Image: PA

RECORD-BREAKING ALEKSANDAR Mitrovic reached 43 goals in a season by scoring twice as Fulham clinched English football’s second-tier Championship title with a 7-0 thrashing of Luton on Monday.

London club Fulham were already assured of promotion to the Premier League after last season’s relegation even before they kicked-off in their final home game of the current campaign.

And they gave fans at Craven Cottage even more to celebrate against the outclassed Hatters.

Fulham captain Tom Cairney opened the scoring with a powerful strike in the 29th minute before Kenny Tete doubled the lead from long range 10 minutes later.

Any hopes promotion-chasing Luton had of making a comeback then evaporated during a cascade of Fulham goals in the second half.

Fabio Carvalho made it 3-0 before Mitrovic scored his 42nd league goal of the campaign to equal Portsmouth hero Guy Whittingham’s record of most goals in a second-tier campaign, set in the 1992/93 season.

Bobby Decordova-Reid and Jean-Michael Seri fired Fulham further ahead before Mitrovic tapped in his second goal of the game.

Luton’s heaviest defeat of the season dropped them down to sixth position, the last of the play-off places — the top two are guaranteed automatic promotion with the other Premier League place decided by play-offs involving the teams finishing third to sixth.

Victory over Reading in their final game of the season will see Luton into the play-offs but anything less and they could be overhauled by Middlesbrough.

– © AFP 2022

