Friday 29 November, 2019
Crucial first-half brace seals victory for Fulham to maintain promotion push

Aleksandar Mitrovic was on target as the Cottagers overcame Swansea.

By The42 Team Friday 29 Nov 2019, 10:51 PM
Aleksandar Mitrovic in possession for Fulham.
Image: Bradley Collyer
Aleksandar Mitrovic in possession for Fulham.
Aleksandar Mitrovic in possession for Fulham.
Image: Bradley Collyer

ALEKSANDAR MITROVIC’S FIRST-half brace saw Fulham keep the pressure on the top two in the Championship with a 2-1 win at Swansea City.

The Serbia striker nodded in a 22nd-minute opener after Aboubakar Kamara hit the crossbar, and he moved on to 15 league goals for the season by lifting into the top corner from 12 yards following an error by Kristoffer Peterson two minutes before half-time.

Meanwhile, Republic of Ireland international Cyrus Christie was introduced as a second-half substitute for Fulham. He replaced Josh Onomah in the 79th minute.

George Byers was one of Swansea’s most effective performers in their search for a response and got the goal his efforts deserved by heading past Cottagers goalkeeper Marek Rodak midway through the second half.

Fulham held out, though, to move two points behind second-placed Leeds United, while Swansea are vulnerable in the final play-off position heading into the weekend.

