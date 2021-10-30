Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 30 October 2021
Advertisement

Aleksandar Mitrovic nets hat-trick as Fulham ease past 10-man West Brom

Republic of Ireland internationals Callum Robinson and Jayson Molumby were both introduced as second-half substitutes for West Brom.

By Ciarán Kennedy Saturday 30 Oct 2021, 3:00 PM
43 minutes ago 322 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5587992
Aleksandar Mitrovic bagged a hat-trick for Fulham.
Aleksandar Mitrovic bagged a hat-trick for Fulham.
Aleksandar Mitrovic bagged a hat-trick for Fulham.

ALEKSANDAR MITROVIC MAINTAINED his stunning scoring streak with a hat-trick as Fulham claimed a 3-0 Championship victory over West Brom at Craven Cottage in a game that ended with both teams reduced to 10 men.

The result means Fulham opened up a four-point gap to third-placed Albion, while Valerian Ismael’s side were forced to count the cost of a contentious penalty decision and a mistake by Robert Snodgrass that gifted the Cottagers a two-goal half-time lead.

The visitors were also unhappy with the decision to send off wing-back Darnell Furlong in the 70th minute, with Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo also collecting a red card in the 85th minute.

Mitrovic took full advantage of the chances that came his way, rapping up his second treble of the season in the 82nd minute as he scored for the fourth-successive match.

The striker has now scored eight goals during those last four games and his second treble of the season takes his tally so far this campaign to 18 league goals.

Albion found themselves trailing in the 20th minute after referee Michael Salisbury adjudged Kyle Bartley’s challenge on Mitrovic to be a foul.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s clever through ball picked out Mitrovic as he went on a run into the West Brom box and the striker went to ground as Bartley attempted to recover the ball.

The visitors contested the decision but – once the protests had died down – Mitrovic placed the resulting penalty beyond goalkeeper Sam Johnstone’s dive.

The visitors’ task became even harder five minutes before the interval when they gifted Fulham a second goal.

Prior to that, Albion had worked their way back into the game and were looking increasingly dangerous.

But they lost any momentum they were starting to build when Snodgrass played a backpass towards Johnstone without spotting Mitrovic lurking outside the area.

And the Fulham forward reacted sharply to intercept and direct the ball past the Albion keeper.

It was a long way back from that point for West Brom but they might have halved the deficit two minutes after the restart had Jordan Hugill managed to connect with Conor Townsend’s cross.

West Brom boss Valérien Ismaël then sent on Republic of Ireland internationals Callum Robinson and Jayson Molumby as the half wore on.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Townsend was the Baggies’ main threat and the left wing-back served up another good cross that Jake Livermore volleyed over from just four yards out.

There was more misery for Albion when Furlong was sent off in the 70th minute for a challenge on Harry Wilson, although the West Brom player protested he had made contact with the ball first.

Mitrovic added his third from close range after being set up by Wilson moments before Adarabioyo was sent off after an ugly challenge on Grady Diangana.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie