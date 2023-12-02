Spain, Italy and Croatia in the Group of Death: here's the full Euro 2024 draw

SPAIN, ITALY AND CROATIA will meet in the Group of Death at next summer’s 2024 European Championships in Germany.

The trio — who were all in the same group as the Republic of Ireland at Euro 2012 — will be joined this time around by Albania in Group B.

In Group A, Scotland will take on tournament hosts Germany as well as Hungary and Switzerland, while Group C sees England come up against Denmark, Slovenia and Serbia.

Ireland’s qualification rivals France and the Netherlands have been drawn together again in Group D, where they will be joined by Austria and a play-off winner — one of Poland, Wales, Finland and Estonia.

Group E sees Belgium face Slovakia, Romania, and one of Israel, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ukraine or Iceland, while in Group F, Portugal will meet Turkey, Czechia and one of Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan or Luxembourg.

