A new golf series starring Rory McIlroy is coming to Netflix

A NEW GOLF series — featuring Rory McIlroy — is coming to Netflix.

Full Swing will be available from 15 February 2023.

Advertisement

PA Rory McIlroy (file pic). PA

From the creators of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, the documentary will follow McIlroy and some of the game’s other best players, on and off the course.

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Ian Poulter, Joel Dahmen, Matt Fitzpatrick, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala, Mito Pereira and Joaquin Niemann also feature.

Nicola Watkins Public Relations. Nicola Watkins Public Relations.

As today’s press release describes, Full Swing is “an immersive documentary series that follows a diverse group of professional golfers on and off the course, across a relentless season of competition.”

“The golfers endure a high-stakes schedule week in and week out on the PGA Tour, including, for the first time-ever, exclusive behind-the-scenes access to all four of golf’s Major championships, where a single shot can make a week, a season, or even a career,” it adds.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

You can watch the trailer here: