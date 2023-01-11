Advertisement
# full swing
A new golf series starring Rory McIlroy is coming to Netflix
Full Swing will launch on 15 February.
24 minutes ago

A NEW GOLF series — featuring Rory McIlroy — is coming to Netflix. 

Full Swing will be available from 15 February 2023.

sport-chritsmas-numbers-file-photos PA Rory McIlroy (file pic). PA

From the creators of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, the documentary will follow McIlroy and some of the game’s other best players, on and off the course.

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Ian Poulter, Joel Dahmen, Matt Fitzpatrick, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala, Mito Pereira and Joaquin Niemann also feature.

EN-US_Full_Swing_Vertical_Main_27x40_RGB_PRE Nicola Watkins Public Relations. Nicola Watkins Public Relations.

As today’s press release describes, Full Swing is “an immersive documentary series that follows a diverse group of professional golfers on and off the course, across a relentless season of competition.”

“The golfers endure a high-stakes schedule week in and week out on the PGA Tour, including, for the first time-ever, exclusive behind-the-scenes access to all four of golf’s Major championships, where a single shot can make a week, a season, or even a career,” it adds.

You can watch the trailer here:

Netflix / YouTube

