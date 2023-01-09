Leinster issue Sexton update and confirm fresh injury setback for Furlong

TADHG FURLONG HAS suffered a fresh injury setback, with the prop set to miss Leinster’s trip to play Gloucester this weekend due to a calf problem.

Furlong, who has made just two appearances for the province this season, had recently recovered from an ankle injury, only to suffer what Leinster describe as a ‘minor setback’ last week in training.

Leinster say the calf problem is unrelated to his previous ankle issue, and that he is expected to recover in time for the Six Nations.

Leinster captain Johnny Sexton will sit out the Gloucester game as he recovers from a cheekbone injury, but the out-half is also expected to be fit in time for the Six Nations, with Ireland’s campaign beginning with a trip to play Wales on 4 February.

Meanwhile Charlie Ngatai will also miss this weekend’s Champions Cup fixture at Kingsholm after suffering a hamstring injury during Saturday’s URC win at Ospreys.

Will Connors is continuing his recovering from a bicep injury, while Thomas Clarkson is also due to step up his rehabilitation from an arm injury.

There was no further update available on Luke McGrath (ankle), Max Deegan (ankle), Ed Byrne (knee), Jason Jenkins (hamstring), Robbie Henshaw (wrist), Martin Moloney (knee), Ciarán Frawley (knee), Charlie Ryan (knee) or Tommy O’Brien (knee).

