Four of Leinster's Ireland stars need further assessment ahead of Springboks

LEINSTER SAY THAT Josh van der Flier, Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson-Park are all set to step up their rehabilitation this week as they return from injury, and will be further assessed by the IRFU medical team ahead of Ireland’s opening November fixture against the Springboks on Saturday week.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has a number of injury issues to contend with, with key players carrying knocks into the November window.

Keenan (abdominal/knee) and Gibson-Park (hamstring) are both yet to play any rugby this season, but have been named in the Ireland squad which is due to gather at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre in Abbottstown today.

Van der Flier has been in strong form for Leinster but sat out Saturday’s defeat of Munster with an ankle issue.

Tadhg Furlong – who has clocked up just 40 minutes for the province this season – was due to start against Munster on Saturday but pulled out of the matchday squad after rolling his ankle in training last week.

Speaking after the Munster win, head coach Leo Cullen said Furlong was ‘ok’, but the province state the tighthead will also require further assessment before the Springboks clash on 5 November.

Farrell is due to give a press briefing tomorrow, where that troubling injury list will be high on the agenda.

In better news, Ryan Baird will be available to train with the Ireland squad this week after completing the graduated return to play protocols. Baird has been sidelined since being forced off in Leinster’s defeat of the Sharks earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Leinster will have to plan without Jamie Osborne for Friday’s URC meeting with Scarlets.

Osborne was withdrawn for a HIA during the Munster win following a heavy collision with Jean Kleyn which resulted in the lock being yellow carded. Osborne will now enter the graduated return to play protocols.

Rhys Ruddock is set to train this week and is available for selection following his return from the graduated return to play protocols.

There was no further update available on Jordan Larmour (foot), Will Connors (bicep), Rónan Kelleher (hamstring), Harry Byrne (hamstring), James Lowe (calf), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) or Tommy O’Brien (knee).

