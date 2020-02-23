Fury outclasses Wilder with seventh-round stoppage to win heavyweight title

TYSON FURY PRODUCED a stunning performance of patience and power to stop Deontay Wilder in the seventh round to finally win the WBC world heavyweight title.

Fourteen months on from his controversial draw with Wilder (42-1-1) – when he outboxed the champion only for two knockdowns to deny him the famous green belt – Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) had vowed to take the fight to the American.

He did just that, flooring the champion twice and completely dominating the action before Wilder’s corner threw the towel in to save the despairing, bewildered champion from more punishment.

A right hand which landed near Wilder’s left ear saw the champion go down heavily in the third and in the fifth and a right to the head and left hook to the body had a tired Wilder down again.

He was up quickly but tired as Fury looked to bring about a conclusive finish. Wilder was in a sorry state by the start of the seventh.

Another left hook had him hurt and all he could offer was his trademark, lazy, looping right hand. Fury pinned him in the corner and the towel came in to anoint a new world heavyweight champion.

“Things like this happen. The best man won tonight,” Wilder said afterwards.

“I make no excuses tonight,” he added. “I just wish that my corner would’ve let me go out on my shield. I’m a warrior and that’s what I do.”