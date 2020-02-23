This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 23 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fury outclasses Wilder with seventh-round stoppage to win heavyweight title

Fury wins WBC showdown in Vegas as Wilder’s corner throw in the towel.

By Press Association Sunday 23 Feb 2020, 5:57 AM
50 minutes ago 2,582 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5018407

TYSON FURY PRODUCED a stunning performance of patience and power to stop Deontay Wilder in the seventh round to finally win the WBC world heavyweight title.

Fourteen months on from his controversial draw with Wilder (42-1-1) – when he outboxed the champion only for two knockdowns to deny him the famous green belt – Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) had vowed to take the fight to the American.

He did just that, flooring the champion twice and completely dominating the action before Wilder’s corner threw the towel in to save the despairing, bewildered champion from more punishment.

A right hand which landed near Wilder’s left ear saw the champion go down heavily in the third and in the fifth and a right to the head and left hook to the body had a tired Wilder down again.

He was up quickly but tired as Fury looked to bring about a conclusive finish. Wilder was in a sorry state by the start of the seventh.

Another left hook had him hurt and all he could offer was his trademark, lazy, looping right hand. Fury pinned him in the corner and the towel came in to anoint a new world heavyweight champion.

“Things like this happen. The best man won tonight,” Wilder said afterwards.

“I make no excuses tonight,” he added. “I just wish that my corner would’ve let me go out on my shield. I’m a warrior and that’s what I do.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie