Fury Road strikes Grade One gold, Sharjah scoops fourth Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown

FURY ROAD LED home stablemate Run Wild Fred to provide Gordon Elliott with a one-two in the Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

The Cullentra handler had saddled four of the last six winners of the Grade One contest, with No More Heroes, Shattered Love, Delta Work and Battleoverdoyen all successful in the colours of Gigginstown House Stud.

Troytown Chase winner Run Wild Fred (9-4 favourite) appeared this year’s chief hope for the Elliott-Gigginstown axis, but he was ultimately no match for his stablemate Fury Road.

Jack Kennedy’s mount was a 7-1 shot off the back of finishing third in the Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse and the application of cheek pieces for the first time appeared to have the desired effect.

⭐ Road to glory



A 1-2 for @gelliott_racing and Gigginstown House Stud in the Grade 1 Neville Hotels Novice Chase at @LeopardstownRC, as Fury Road produces a stunning performance in the hands of @jackkennedy15 as he powers clear for an impressive success 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Pwa6hRcOzj — Racing TV (@RacingTV) December 29, 2021 Source: Racing TV /Twitter

Run Wild Fred gave chase from the home turn, but Fury Road was well on top as he passed the post with eight lengths in hand.

Elliott said: “Fury Road disappointed me the last day. I thought he had a great chance in the Drinmore and he kind of pulled up when he got to the front, so I put cheek pieces on him today and it seemed to work well.

“Jack was sweet on him and I’d say a bit drier ground today probably suited him.

“His novice hurdle form was very good. If you go back to that run against Monkfish and Latest Exhibition, that was very good form.”

Of Run Wild Fred, he added: “I’d say he could do with 10 more jumps the way he jumped – he jumped brilliant.

“He’d have been a good winner if you took Fury Road out of it. He’ll be OK.”

Afterwards, Sharjah finished with a flourish to secure a historic fourth successive victory in the Matheson Hurdle.

Only Istabraq and Hurricane Fly had previously won the Grade One contest on four occasions – and even that legendary pair did not manage to win four on the spin.

The Willie Mullins-trained Sharjah was not even favourite when triumphing in 2018, 2019 and 2020 – but off the back of winning his second Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown, the eight-year-old was the 5-6 market leader on his return to Foxrock.

Ridden with plenty confidence by the trainer’s son Patrick, Sharjah began to make inroads racing down the back straight, but was still only fourth rounding the turn for home.

He briefly had to be cajoled into contention, but soon came back on the bridle before throwing down his challenge to Zanahiyr after the dolled off final flight.

Zanahiyr refused to go down without a fight, but Sharjah eventually won the argument by a neck.

Willie Mullins said: “That was not good for the heart! Patrick said he wasn’t as sharp as other years and then with the last hurdle missing, he got pushed out onto yesterday’s ground and that just blunted his speed in the last furlong.

“He managed to do it anyhow and it was a terrific race. He definitely wasn’t as sharp as other years, but when you win a race four years running, you can’t expect a horse to be improving.

“He’s been a spectacular horse – fantastic for Patrick and Rich and Susannah (Ricci, owners). I think Rich likes Patrick riding him and he’s a special horse for that partnership.”

In each of the past two seasons Sharjah has gone on to disappoint in the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown in early February before bouncing back to finish second in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

On whether he could miss the Irish Champion Hurdle this time around, Mullins added: “We might do that and go straight to Cheltenham, but I’ll have a word with Rich and Susannah and see.

“It might be the thing to do as it doesn’t seem to work for him.”

Coral cut Sharjah to 8-1 from 10-1 to win the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham at the fourth attempt, having been brought down in 2019 prior to chasing home Epatante in 2020 and Honeysuckle last season.

