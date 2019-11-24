This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Joy for Gordon Elliot, as Fury Road prevails in Navan

Meanwhile, there was success for Henry de Bromhead and Chris’s Dream in the Ladbrokes Troytown Handicap Chase.

By The42 Team Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 8:18 PM
1 hour ago 830 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4904956
Trainer Gordon Elliott (file pic).
Image: PA Wire
Trainer Gordon Elliott (file pic).
Image: PA Wire

FURY ROAD PREVAILED in today’s ”Monksfield” Novice Hurdle at Navan. 

Gordon Elliot’s horse justified its favourite status with a comfortable 18th-length win.

Ridden by Davy Russell, the path to victory was made easier after the much-fancied Abacadabras had to withdraw prior to the race.

“It was straightforward, as it should have been, but he’s a nice horse and is better than that form,” Elliot told Racing TV afterwards.

“He could step right out to three miles if we wanted, and he jumps very well.

“He could go for the three-mile race at Limerick or the Lawlor’s race at Naas. He’s a big, staying horse.”

Meanwhile, there was success for Henry de Bromhead and Chris’s Dream in the Ladbrokes Troytown Handicap Chase, claiming the €59,000 prize ahead of Fitzhenry and Portmore Lough in second and third respectively.

“Brian [Acheson, owner] suggested this race, and it made a lot of sense. Robbie was brilliant on him, and he’s a very good horse,” De Bromhead told Racing TV.

“His form tailed off a bit last season, so we’ll have to watch that, and it seems he doesn’t want too much racing. We went to Aintree full of confidence, and he was well beaten — then he ran no sort of race at Punchestown.

“Christmas will probably come too soon, so maybe we will look at something like the Thyestes — but to be honest, I haven’t really looked beyond today.”

The42 Team

