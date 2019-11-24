Joy for Gordon Elliot, as Fury Road prevails in Navan

FURY ROAD PREVAILED in today’s ”Monksfield” Novice Hurdle at Navan.

Gordon Elliot’s horse justified its favourite status with a comfortable 18th-length win.

Ridden by Davy Russell, the path to victory was made easier after the much-fancied Abacadabras had to withdraw prior to the race.

“It was straightforward, as it should have been, but he’s a nice horse and is better than that form,” Elliot told Racing TV afterwards.

“He could step right out to three miles if we wanted, and he jumps very well.

“He could go for the three-mile race at Limerick or the Lawlor’s race at Naas. He’s a big, staying horse.”

Meanwhile, there was success for Henry de Bromhead and Chris’s Dream in the Ladbrokes Troytown Handicap Chase, claiming the €59,000 prize ahead of Fitzhenry and Portmore Lough in second and third respectively.

“Brian [Acheson, owner] suggested this race, and it made a lot of sense. Robbie was brilliant on him, and he’s a very good horse,” De Bromhead told Racing TV.

“His form tailed off a bit last season, so we’ll have to watch that, and it seems he doesn’t want too much racing. We went to Aintree full of confidence, and he was well beaten — then he ran no sort of race at Punchestown.

“Christmas will probably come too soon, so maybe we will look at something like the Thyestes — but to be honest, I haven’t really looked beyond today.”

