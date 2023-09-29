'Signed': Fury and Usyk commit to undisputed heavyweight showdown

TYSON FURY LOOKS set to fight Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight showdown in Saudi Arabia.

Promoter Frank Warren said on Friday afternoon that a deal for the blockbuster bout has finally been agreed.

The date of the contest, which will take place in Riyadh, has not been announced but it’s understood that the target is 23 December provided Fury emerges unscathed from his upcoming crossover boxing match with MMA star Francis Ngannou on 28 October.

“Delighted to finally get this fight signed,” said Queensbury promoter Warren. “This is the biggest fight that could possibly be made in our sport.

“The heavyweights always spark the imagination of the fans, and I have no doubt this will be the biggest boxing event of the century.”

Last month, Usyk, 36 maintained his unbeaten record with a knockout victory over Daniel Dubois in Poland.

The Ukrainian put down Londoner Dubois in the ninth round to retain his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts.

The winner of the bout between Fury and Usyk will see the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.