Tyson Fury to face Dillian Whyte at Wembley in WBC heavyweight title defence

TYSON FURY IS set for an epic homecoming as he returns to UK soil for the first time since July 2018 to defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte on 23 April at Wembley Stadium.

Whyte signed his contract earlier this week to pave the way for a showdown against Fury, whose co-promoter Frank Warren won the right to stage the fight after a record $41million (€36m) offer at purse bids.

And Warren announced on Friday afternoon the British rivals will face-off at the English football national stadium, which will be Fury’s first fight in the UK since outpointing Francesco Pianeta in Belfast nearly four years ago.

Fury has fought exclusively in the United States since then after signing a lucrative promotional deal alongside Bob Arum’s Top Rank and he became a world champion again by stopping Deontay Wilder in February 2020 in Las Vegas.

🥊 Collision Imminent #FuryWhyte 🔥



📅 23 April | 🏟 @wembleystadium



🎟 Tickets on sale Wednesday 2 March via @TicketmasterUK Sign up for ticket alerts here: https://t.co/RxcYj82SjQ pic.twitter.com/wg6snHezrd — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) February 25, 2022

He returned to Sin City last October to retain his world title in an absorbing trilogy contest against the American, who was knocked out in the 11th round of a fight featuring five knockdowns – Wilder three and Fury two.

That has put him on a collision course with Whyte, who has not fought since last March when he avenged a surprise loss to Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar to once more become the WBC’s number one ranked contender.

