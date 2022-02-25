Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 25 February 2022
Advertisement

Tyson Fury to face Dillian Whyte at Wembley in WBC heavyweight title defence

It will be Fury’s first fight in the UK for nearly four years.

By Press Association Friday 25 Feb 2022, 5:50 PM
1 hour ago 875 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5694304
Fury will face Whyte at Wembley Stadium.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Fury will face Whyte at Wembley Stadium.
Fury will face Whyte at Wembley Stadium.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TYSON FURY IS set for an epic homecoming as he returns to UK soil for the first time since July 2018 to defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte on 23 April at Wembley Stadium.

Whyte signed his contract earlier this week to pave the way for a showdown against Fury, whose co-promoter Frank Warren won the right to stage the fight after a record $41million (€36m) offer at purse bids.

And Warren announced on Friday afternoon the British rivals will face-off at the English football national stadium, which will be Fury’s first fight in the UK since outpointing Francesco Pianeta in Belfast nearly four years ago.

Fury has fought exclusively in the United States since then after signing a lucrative promotional deal alongside Bob Arum’s Top Rank and he became a world champion again by stopping Deontay Wilder in February 2020 in Las Vegas.

He returned to Sin City last October to retain his world title in an absorbing trilogy contest against the American, who was knocked out in the 11th round of a fight featuring five knockdowns – Wilder three and Fury two.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

That has put him on a collision course with Whyte, who has not fought since last March when he avenged a surprise loss to Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar to once more become the WBC’s number one ranked contender. 

Gavan Casey is joined by Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella to look ahead to Italy, chat about the provinces’ latest signings, and remember ‘Inga the Winga’.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie