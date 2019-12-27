Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder rematch confirmed for early 2020

A REMATCH BETWEEN Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder has been confirmed for 22 February at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The two fighters originally came up against one another in December 2018. On that occasion, undefeated WBC champion Wilder was involved in a controversial split-decision draw against Fury.

“I’m happy and I’m excited that the rematch is finally happening,” said Wilder. “I want to give the fans what they want to see. I’ve been doing it with my last three outings — Fury, Breazeale and Ortiz. They’ve been spectacular events – from my ring walks where I gather all the energy of the people, to my uniforms that I wear to help spread that energy. Then I give them what they all come for — the knockouts, and my knockouts have been amazing. I proved myself the first time and I’m ready to do it again. It was a very controversial fight. I promise my fans that there won’t be any controversy with this one. I’m going to finish it.”

“There’s no more ducking and diving,” said Fury. “The date has been set, and the ‘Bomb Squad’ is about to be securely detonated and the real champion crowned as the world watches on for the most anticipated fight in years. This is unfinished business for me, but come February 22, this dosser will finally get what’s coming to him, and I can’t wait!”

Tickets for the fight will go on sale tomorrow. More info here.

After February 22nd there will be no more unanswered questions. I will finish what I started, and this time @Tyson_Fury will not be getting up off that canvas so quickly. I’ve proven myself time and time again and I will do it again in February. #WilderFury2 pic.twitter.com/GkYSzNCBAU — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) December 27, 2019

