Monday 8 July, 2019
Tyson Fury says Wilder rematch set for next February

22 February 2020 is the date the British heavyweight announced yesterday.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Jul 2019, 12:30 PM
1 hour ago 945 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4715238
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder during their December fight.
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder during their December fight.
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder during their December fight.

TYSON FURY HAS announced that his rematch with Deontay Wilder will take place on 22 February 2020.

WBC heavyweight champion Wilder confirmed in June “contracts have been signed” for a repeat of their enthralling battle from last December, which ended in a controversial split-decision draw.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ intends to take on Luis Ortiz beforehand, while Fury said after defeating Tom Schwarz in June that he was planning another outing in New York prior to facing Wilder again.

A date for a second meeting, which is expected to take place in Las Vegas, is now scheduled in the calendar for 2020, according to Fury.

“The rematch has been confirmed and signed - February 22, it’s on,” he said.

This time I haven’t been out of the ring for three years, this time I haven’t been abusing too much alcohol, and this time I am going to knock him the f*** out.

Wilder floored Fury in the ninth and 12th rounds during their first encounter in Los Angeles, but the self-anointed lineal champion somehow got back to his feet to avoid defeat.

