Laois defeat Antrim to retain Division 1 status, Tipperary hit Wexford for four

LAOIS SECURED THEIR status in Division One thanks to a dramatic one-point win over Antrim at MW Hire O’Moore Park.

It was a remarkable result for Cheddar Plunkett’s outfit given they played the entire second half with 14 men after Jack Kelly was shown a red card for striking. It took a last-gasp Cha Dwyer score to secure victory. The final score was 1-20 to 1-19.

The visitors looked to be coming strong when an Eoghan Campbell point was quickly followed by a well-taken Neil McManus goal.

Laois dug deep as PJ Scully landed a free before the final decisive score. Antrim will face Offaly or Limerick in the relegation play-off.

In Sunday’s Gaelic football action, a second-half comeback saw Cavan beat Sligo by six points in Markievicz Park.

Stalwart Gearoid McKiernan kicked five points as Cavan won out 1-13 to 0-10.

Elsewhere in Division 4, Tipperary beat Wexford 4-04 to 0-15. A Teddy Doyle double and goals from Conor Sweeney and Mikey O’Shea proved crucial. It means the Munster side are now one point off second place London in a tight table.