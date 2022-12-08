Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -1°C Thursday 8 December 2022
Advertisement

All-Ireland finals set for last two Sundays in July, as GAA confirm 2023 fixtures

The Allianz Football League will begin on 28 January, with the hurling league underway the following week.

25 minutes ago 754 Views 0 Comments
The All-Ireland football final is set for 30 July, 2023
The All-Ireland football final is set for 30 July, 2023
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE GAA HAVE confirmed their master fixtures plan for 2023.

All matches for the Allianz Leagues have been confirmed, with dates also announced for the Championships.

The Allianz Football League returns with Mayo vs Galway in Castlebar on Saturday, 28 January. Monaghan vs Armagh is the other top flight game down for decision that evening, with Dublin hosting Kildare at Croke Park in Division 2.

All-Ireland champions Kerry will travel to Ballybofey to face Donegal the following afternoon.

Hurling League action gets underway on the weekend of 4-5 February. Limerick will be up against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the Saturday night, while reigning champions Waterford will welcome Dublin to Walsh Park in the pick of the ties on the Sunday afternoon.

The finals in both codes will take place on 1-2 April.

The Football Championship begins on Saturday 8 April. Armagh will host Antrim in the Ulster Championship, while Leitrim and Sligo begin their Connacht campaigns away to New York and Sligo respectively. Mayo vs Roscommon in the Connacht quarter-final is the standout encounter the next day.

The race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup gets going on 22 April, with Galway up against Wexford in the Leinster Championship.

Sunday 7 May will see the first provincial finals taking place, with the Connacht and Munster football deciders down for decision. The Leinster and Ulster showpieces are scheduled for the following Sunday.

There will be a feast of hurling on Sunday 11 June, with both the Leinster and Munster finals taking place.

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

The Tailteann Cup final is once again set for All-Ireland semi-final weekend in football, on Saturday 7 July.

The All-Ireland hurling and football finals are set for 23 and 30 July respectively, meaning the inter-county season will be one week longer than in 2022.

The full Master Fixtures Plan can be viewed here.

About the author:

About the author
Brian Barry
brianbarry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie