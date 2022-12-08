All-Ireland finals set for last two Sundays in July, as GAA confirm 2023 fixtures

THE GAA HAVE confirmed their master fixtures plan for 2023.

All matches for the Allianz Leagues have been confirmed, with dates also announced for the Championships.

The Allianz Football League returns with Mayo vs Galway in Castlebar on Saturday, 28 January. Monaghan vs Armagh is the other top flight game down for decision that evening, with Dublin hosting Kildare at Croke Park in Division 2.

All-Ireland champions Kerry will travel to Ballybofey to face Donegal the following afternoon.

Hurling League action gets underway on the weekend of 4-5 February. Limerick will be up against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the Saturday night, while reigning champions Waterford will welcome Dublin to Walsh Park in the pick of the ties on the Sunday afternoon.

The finals in both codes will take place on 1-2 April.

The Football Championship begins on Saturday 8 April. Armagh will host Antrim in the Ulster Championship, while Leitrim and Sligo begin their Connacht campaigns away to New York and Sligo respectively. Mayo vs Roscommon in the Connacht quarter-final is the standout encounter the next day.

The race for the Liam MacCarthy Cup gets going on 22 April, with Galway up against Wexford in the Leinster Championship.

Sunday 7 May will see the first provincial finals taking place, with the Connacht and Munster football deciders down for decision. The Leinster and Ulster showpieces are scheduled for the following Sunday.

There will be a feast of hurling on Sunday 11 June, with both the Leinster and Munster finals taking place.

The Tailteann Cup final is once again set for All-Ireland semi-final weekend in football, on Saturday 7 July.

The All-Ireland hurling and football finals are set for 23 and 30 July respectively, meaning the inter-county season will be one week longer than in 2022.

The full Master Fixtures Plan can be viewed here.