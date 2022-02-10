Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 10 February 2022
Total cost of Covid amounts to €25m as GAA coffers return to black

The GAA recorded a national surplus of €13.5m for 2021.

Kevin O'Brien Reports from Croke Park
By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 10 Feb 2022
A general view of Croke Park.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
THE GAA HAVE confirmed that Covid-19 cost the Association €25.2m over the past two years, while they’ve reported a surplus of €13.5m for 2021.

At the launch of the GAA’s annual report in Croke Park today, it emerged that the GAA recovered from the pandemic with central revenues of €68.2m.

There was a positive outlook also for individual counties, as the 32 county boards reported a combined surplus of €8.3m, with the four provincial councils recording a surplus of €3.3m. It meant the combined surplus at Central Council (€1.9m), provincial and county level amounted to the national figure of €13.5m.

The return of attendances and increased media and sponsorship revenues saw the GAA bounced back strongly in the 2021 financial year after reporting a consolidated deficit of €27m the year before.

From 2020 to 2021, gate receipts rose by €3.6m to €11.7 and the operating surplus went from €3.1 to €47m.

Government funding accounted for €29.8m of the Association’s revenue in 2021 and over €50m in the past two years.

The 2021 accounts cover an 11-month period from November 2020 to September 2021 which includes two All-Ireland championships. 

Kevin O'Brien  / Reports from Croke Park
