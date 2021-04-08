BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 8 April 2021
Advertisement

GAA unveils 2021 roadmap with leagues starting in May and All-Ireland finals in August

A club-only window will run from 4/5 September.

Kevin O'Brien
By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 8 Apr 2021, 3:32 PM
1 hour ago 12,393 Views 24 Comments
https://the42.ie/5403856
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE GAA HAS unveiled the revised 2021 Masters Fixtures Plan for the club and county seasons.

For inter-county hurling the Allianz Hurling League starts on the weekend of 8/9 May with a minimum of five games for each county.

The provincial Leinster and Munster championships will start on 26/27 June with a backdoor for beaten teams. The All-Ireland hurling final is fixed for 21/22 August.

For inter-county football the Allianz Football League starts on the weekend of 15/16 May with a minimum of four games for each county.

The provincial championships start on 26/27 June in a straight knock-out format without qualifiers. The All-Ireland football final is down for decision on 28/29 August.

London and New York will not take place in league or championship this year.

The GAA has yet to make a decision on dates for this year’s minor and U20 championships, in addition to the 2020 competitions that are still outstanding. 

Club championships can commence once the county has been eliminated from the championship. A club-only window will run from 4/5 September and provincial club championships will begin from 20/21 November.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The provincial club championships will run until 15/16 January. All-Ireland club finals will take place on 12/13 February.

Screenshot 2021-04-08 at 15.50.12

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie