GAA unveils 2021 roadmap with leagues starting in May and All-Ireland finals in August

THE GAA HAS unveiled the revised 2021 Masters Fixtures Plan for the club and county seasons.

For inter-county hurling the Allianz Hurling League starts on the weekend of 8/9 May with a minimum of five games for each county.

The provincial Leinster and Munster championships will start on 26/27 June with a backdoor for beaten teams. The All-Ireland hurling final is fixed for 21/22 August.

For inter-county football the Allianz Football League starts on the weekend of 15/16 May with a minimum of four games for each county.

The provincial championships start on 26/27 June in a straight knock-out format without qualifiers. The All-Ireland football final is down for decision on 28/29 August.

London and New York will not take place in league or championship this year.

The GAA has yet to make a decision on dates for this year’s minor and U20 championships, in addition to the 2020 competitions that are still outstanding.

Club championships can commence once the county has been eliminated from the championship. A club-only window will run from 4/5 September and provincial club championships will begin from 20/21 November.

The provincial club championships will run until 15/16 January. All-Ireland club finals will take place on 12/13 February.