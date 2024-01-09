Here's the key GAA fixtures this week across county, club and schools action

SECOND WEEK OF January and the 2024 GAA season is starting to heat up.

There’s plenty action on over the next few days across an array of competitions. Round 1 of the Sigerson Cup starts tonight, while Croke Park hosts the All-Ireland junior and intermediate club finals next weekend.

The pre-season competitions across the four provinces continue as they move towards the finals ahead of the start of the Allianz Leagues. There are also big schools quarter-final ties in Munster’s Dr Harty Cup and Ulster’s MacRory Cup.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

Tuesday

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Round 1

Queen’s University v DCU DE, The Dub, 7pm - HE GAA YouTube.

University of Galway v TU Dublin, Dangan, 7pm.

MTU Cork v Maynooth University, MTU Cork, 7.15pm.

Dioralyte Walsh Cup Round 2

Carlow v Kilkenny, Carlow IT, 8pm.

Wednesday

Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league

Clare v Limerick, Clarecastle GAA Astro Pitch, 7pm.

Dr McKenna Cup Round 3

Fermanagh v Monaghan, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 7.30pm.

Down v Cavan, Páirc Esler, Newry, 7.30pm.

Armagh v Tyrone, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7.30pm.

Sigerson Cup Round 1

ATU Galway v UCD, Liam Mellowes GAA, 2.30pm.

SETU Carlow v TUS Midlands, SETU Carlow, 7pm.

UL v ATU Donegal, Connacht COE, Bekan, 7.30pm.

Ulster University v UCC, Abbotstown, 7.30pm - HE GAA YouTube.

Dr Harty Cup quarter-finals

Nenagh CBS v CBC Cork, Bansha, 1pm.

Midleton CBS v Charleville CBS, Mallow, 1pm.

Thurles CBS v St Flannan’s Ennis, Meelick, 1pm.

Ardscoil Rís v JTBCS Hospital, Kilmallock, 1pm.

Thursday

Sigerson Cup Round 1

ATU Sligo v St Mary’s, The Dub, 8pm.

MacRory Cup quarter-final

St Joseph’s Grammar Donaghmore v Abbey CBS Newry, Coalisland, 7.30pm.

Friday

Connacht FBD League semi-final

Leitrim v Galway, Connacht GAA AirDome, 7pm.

O’Byrne Cup semi-final

Meath v Longford, Ashbourne, 7.30pm.

MacRory Cup quarter-finals

St Pat’s Maghera v St Mary’s Magherafelt, Owenbeg, 7.30pm.

Omagh CBS v Our Lady’s Castleblayney, Healy Park, 7.30pm.

Saturday

All-Ireland club hurling finals

Junior: St Catherine’s (Cork) v Tullogher-Rosbercon (Kilkenny), Croke Park, 5pm - TG4.

Intermediate: Castlelyons (Cork) v Thomastown (Kilkenny), Croke Park, 7pm - TG4.

Connacht FBD League semi-final

Roscommon v London, Connacht GAA AirDome, 7pm.

O’Byrne Cup semi-finals

Dublin v Wexford, Parnell Park, 1.30pm.

MacRory Cup quarter-final

St Patrick’s Dungannon v Patrician Carrickmacross, Galbally, 2pm.

Sunday

All-Ireland club football finals

Junior: Arva (Cavan) v Listowel Emmets (Kerry), Croke Park, 1.30pm - TG4.

Intermediate: Cill na Martra (Cork) v St Patrick’s Cullyhanna (Armagh), Croke Park, 3.30pm - TG4.

Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league

Cork v Clare, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm.

Tipperary v Kerry, MacDonagh Park, Nenagh, 2pm.

McGrath Cup

Cork v Waterford, Mallow, 2pm.

Tipperary v Limerick, Templetuohy, 2pm.

Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals

Fixture details TBC

Walsh Cup