Here's the key GAA fixtures this week across county, club and schools action

SECOND WEEK OF January and the 2024 GAA season is starting to heat up.
There’s plenty action on over the next few days across an array of competitions. Round 1 of the Sigerson Cup starts tonight, while Croke Park hosts the All-Ireland junior and intermediate club finals next weekend.
The pre-season competitions across the four provinces continue as they move towards the finals ahead of the start of the Allianz Leagues. There are also big schools quarter-final ties in Munster’s Dr Harty Cup and Ulster’s MacRory Cup.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store.
Tuesday
Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Round 1
- Queen’s University v DCU DE, The Dub, 7pm - HE GAA YouTube.
- University of Galway v TU Dublin, Dangan, 7pm.
- MTU Cork v Maynooth University, MTU Cork, 7.15pm.
Dioralyte Walsh Cup Round 2
- Carlow v Kilkenny, Carlow IT, 8pm.
Wednesday
Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league
- Clare v Limerick, Clarecastle GAA Astro Pitch, 7pm.
Dr McKenna Cup Round 3
- Fermanagh v Monaghan, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 7.30pm.
- Down v Cavan, Páirc Esler, Newry, 7.30pm.
- Armagh v Tyrone, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 7.30pm.
Sigerson Cup Round 1
- ATU Galway v UCD, Liam Mellowes GAA, 2.30pm.
- SETU Carlow v TUS Midlands, SETU Carlow, 7pm.
- UL v ATU Donegal, Connacht COE, Bekan, 7.30pm.
- Ulster University v UCC, Abbotstown, 7.30pm - HE GAA YouTube.
Dr Harty Cup quarter-finals
- Nenagh CBS v CBC Cork, Bansha, 1pm.
- Midleton CBS v Charleville CBS, Mallow, 1pm.
- Thurles CBS v St Flannan’s Ennis, Meelick, 1pm.
- Ardscoil Rís v JTBCS Hospital, Kilmallock, 1pm.
Thursday
Sigerson Cup Round 1
- ATU Sligo v St Mary’s, The Dub, 8pm.
MacRory Cup quarter-final
- St Joseph’s Grammar Donaghmore v Abbey CBS Newry, Coalisland, 7.30pm.
Friday
Connacht FBD League semi-final
- Leitrim v Galway, Connacht GAA AirDome, 7pm.
O’Byrne Cup semi-final
- Meath v Longford, Ashbourne, 7.30pm.
MacRory Cup quarter-finals
- St Pat’s Maghera v St Mary’s Magherafelt, Owenbeg, 7.30pm.
- Omagh CBS v Our Lady’s Castleblayney, Healy Park, 7.30pm.
Saturday
All-Ireland club hurling finals
- Junior: St Catherine’s (Cork) v Tullogher-Rosbercon (Kilkenny), Croke Park, 5pm - TG4.
- Intermediate: Castlelyons (Cork) v Thomastown (Kilkenny), Croke Park, 7pm - TG4.
Connacht FBD League semi-final
- Roscommon v London, Connacht GAA AirDome, 7pm.
O’Byrne Cup semi-finals
- Dublin v Wexford, Parnell Park, 1.30pm.
MacRory Cup quarter-final
- St Patrick’s Dungannon v Patrician Carrickmacross, Galbally, 2pm.
Sunday
All-Ireland club football finals
- Junior: Arva (Cavan) v Listowel Emmets (Kerry), Croke Park, 1.30pm - TG4.
- Intermediate: Cill na Martra (Cork) v St Patrick’s Cullyhanna (Armagh), Croke Park, 3.30pm - TG4.
Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league
- Cork v Clare, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm.
- Tipperary v Kerry, MacDonagh Park, Nenagh, 2pm.
McGrath Cup
- Cork v Waterford, Mallow, 2pm.
- Tipperary v Limerick, Templetuohy, 2pm.
Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals
- Fixture details TBC
Walsh Cup
- Wexford v Losers Carlow/Kilkenny
- Antrim v Dublin, Parnell Park, 1.30pm.
- Galway v Laois, Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, 1.30pm.