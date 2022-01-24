GAA confirm fixture details for All-Ireland club finals in Croke Park next month

THE GAA HAVE announced the fixture details for the six All-Ireland club finals that will take place in Croke Park next month.

The finalists for the three hurling deciders were confirmed over the weekend with six football semi-finals down for decision next Saturday.

The centrepiece will be the senior finals on Saturday 12 February with Ballygunner playing Ballyhale Shamrocks in the hurling showdown, while St Finbarr’s, Kilcoo, Kilmacud Crokes and Padraig Pearses are the four counties left in the hunt for football honours.

The intermediate and junior finals will take place over the course of the weekend of 5-6 February.

Here is the full fixture details for the Croke Park games:

All-Ireland Club Final Fixture Details

Saturday 5 February

3pm – Ballygiblin (Cork) v Mooncoin (Kilkenny) – Junior Hurling.

5pm – Kilmoyley (Kerry) v Naas (Kildare) – Intermediate Hurling.

Sunday 6 February

1.30pm – Gneeveguilla (Kerry)/Denn (Cavan) v Kilmeena (Mayo)/Clonbullogue (Offaly) – Junior Football.

3.30pm – St Faithleach’s (Roscommon)/Trim (Meath) v Steelstown Brian Ógs (Derry)/Na Gaeil (Kerry) – Intermediate Football.

Saturday 12 February

3pm – Ballygunner (Waterford) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) – Senior Hurling.