THE GAA HAVE announced the refixture details for the All-Ireland club intermediate football final, which was postponed last week.
Derry’s Ballinderry will face Mayo’s Crossmolina Deel Rovers next Sunday 26 January in Croke Park, with Tipperary’s Seán Lonergan set to referee the game.
Throw-in is 1.30pm with the action live on TG4.
The match as scheduled to be postponed last Sunday but was postponed due to a tragic event.
Crossmolina Deel Rovers released a statement last Friday to say the club are “devastated at the news of the tragic incident that has occurred”.
It continues: “Our heartfelt thoughts are with the family and friends at this difficult time. We have been in contact with our members involved, and they have requested that we all understand their need for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”
GAA announce refixture details for All-Ireland club intermediate football final
