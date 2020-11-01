Here's the format for tomorrow's All-Ireland hurling qualifier draw

Cork and Wexford are two of the teams that will be in tomorrow morning's qualifier draw.

Cork and Wexford are two of the teams that will be in tomorrow morning's qualifier draw.

WITH THE LEINSTER and Munster final pairings confirmed, all eyes will turn tomorrow morning to the Round 1 draw of the All-Ireland senior hurling qualifiers.

The draw will be broadcast live on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 just after 8.30am.

Here are the six teams that will be involved:

Leinster: Laois, Dublin & Wexford.

Laois, Dublin & Wexford. Munster: Clare, Cork & Tipperary.

Two Leinster teams, which shall include the beaten quarter-finalist Laois, will be drawn against two Munster teams, which shall include the beaten quarter-finalist Clare.

The remaining two teams will get a bye to Round 2.

Venues will be determined by the CCCC with the fixture details to be confirmed by tomorrow afternoon.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The Round 1 fixtures are scheduled for the weekend of 7-8 November with the Round 2 fixtures to take place on the weekend of 14-15 November.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!