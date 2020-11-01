BE PART OF THE TEAM

Here's the format for tomorrow's All-Ireland hurling qualifier draw

Laois, Dublin, Wexford, Cork, Clare and Tipperary will all be involved in the draw.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 1 Nov 2020, 8:07 PM
1 hour ago 5,434 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5251909
Cork and Wexford are two of the teams that will be in tomorrow morning's qualifier draw.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

WITH THE LEINSTER and Munster final pairings confirmed, all eyes will turn tomorrow morning to the Round 1 draw of the All-Ireland senior hurling qualifiers.

The draw will be broadcast live on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 just after 8.30am.

Here are the six teams that will be involved:

  • Leinster: Laois, Dublin & Wexford.
  • Munster: Clare, Cork & Tipperary.

Two Leinster teams, which shall include the beaten quarter-finalist Laois, will be drawn against two Munster teams, which shall include the beaten quarter-finalist Clare.

The remaining two teams will get a bye to Round 2.

Venues will be determined by the CCCC with the fixture details to be confirmed by tomorrow afternoon.

The Round 1 fixtures are scheduled for the weekend of 7-8 November with the Round 2 fixtures to take place on the weekend of 14-15 November.

