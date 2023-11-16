Champions Limerick win seven All-Star hurling awards with five for Kilkenny

2023 Hurling All-Star Team

(Previous winning years in brackets)

Goalkeeper

1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny – Glenmore) – 4th award (2016, 2018, 2021).

Defenders

2. Mikey Butler (Kilkenny – O’Loughlin Gaels) – 2nd award (2022).

3. Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny – O’Loughlin Gaels) – 2nd award (2022).

4. Dan Morrissey (Limerick – Ahane) – 3rd award (2018, 2020).

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick – Patrickswell) – 4th award (2020, 2021, 2022).

6. John Conlon (Clare – Clonlara) – 2nd award (2018).

7. Kyle Hayes (Limerick – Kildimo Pallaskenry) – 4th award (2020, 2021, 2022).

Midfielders

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Limerick – Doon) – 2nd award (2021).

9. William O’Donoghue (Limerick – Na Piarsaigh) – 2nd award (2021).

Forwards

10. Shane O’Donnell (Clare – Éire Óg Ennis) – 2nd award (2022).

11. TJ Reid (Kilkenny – Ballyhale Shamrocks) – 7th award (2012, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020, 2022).

12. Tom Morrissey (Limerick – Ahane) – 3rd award (2020, 2021).

13. Conor Whelan (Galway – Kinvara) – 2nd award (2017).

14. Aaron Gillane (Limerick – Patrickswell) – 4th award (2019, 2020, 2022).

15. Eoin Cody (Kilkenny – Ballyhale Shamrocks) – 1st award.

CHAMPIONS LIMERICK LEAD the way with seven players represented on the 2023 PwC GAA-GPA All-Star hurling team.

Beaten finalists Kilkenny have five players on the side, while there are two Clare players and one from Galway to complete the set of hurlers honoured this year.

The All-Ireland champions have defenders Dan Morrissey, Diarmaid Byrnes and Kyle Hayes included, along with the midfield pairing of Darragh O’Donovan and William O’Donoghue, and attacking duo Tom Morrissey and Aaron Gillane.

Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy is included along with his team-mates Mikey Butler and Huw Lawlor in defence, and attackers TJ Reid and Eoin Cody.

John Conlon and Shane O’Donnell are the two Clare players recognised, while Galway have star forward Conor Whelan.

There are seven players from last year’s team again rewarded for their excellence – Butler, Lawlor, Byrnes, Hayes, O’Donnell, Reid and Gillane.

Strikingly it is the fourth successive year that Byrnes and Hayes have been crowned All-Stars, while the pair are also nominated for Hurler of the Year alongside Gillane.

Reid, 36, claims his seventh award, a feat that moves him into legendary company on that number alongside Kilkenny hurlers Noel Skehan and JJ Delaney, Kerry football great Mikey Sheehy, and Cork dual star Jimmy Barry-Murphy.

Shane O’Donnell and Conor Whelan both collect their second All-Stars after impressive campaigns that saw their sides reach the All-Ireland semi-final, while John Conlon joins a distinguished club who have won awards as forwards and defenders, having been named at full-forward in 2018.