13 for Dublin and 12 from Mayo as 10 counties feature in 2020 All-Star football nominations

Mayo and Dublin players in action in the All-Ireland final.

CHAMPIONS DUBLIN LEAD the way with 13 nominees for the 2020 PwC Football All-Stars, followed closely by beaten finalists Mayo who have 12.

The pair have the most representatives on the 45-player shortlist with ten counties in all having inclusions. Dublin’s tally of 13 matches the number they enjoyed in 2019 and in 2017, the latter year also seeing Mayo get 12 nominees.

After celebrating a first Ulster title in 23 years, Cavan have been rewarded with seven nominations, their highest ever total and one greater than in 1997 when they were last crowned provincial kingpins.

Tipperary also celebrated a historical title win last year and have four players nominated after their Munster success. There are three Donegal players and two from Galway in the running.

Cavan players celebrate after the Ulster final.

Tipperary players after their Munster final glory. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Cork’s Ian Maguire, Limerick’s Iain Corbett, Armagh’s Aidan Forker and Kerry’s David Clifford complete the shortlist.

Corbett is a noteworthy nominee, Limerick’s first since 2010 when John Galvin was in the running.

Iain Corbett in action for Limerick against Tipperary Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

There are six players from the 2019 All-Star football side nominated here in Stephen Cluxton, Michael Fitzsimons, Patrick Durcan, Brian Fenton, Con O’Callaghan and Clifford.

The nominees were decided by a committee of GAA media correspondents and chaired by GAA President John Horan. The All-Star team will be announced late next month in a TV show that will be in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

2020 All-Star Football Awards

Goalkeepers

David Clarke (Mayo) Stephen Cluxton (Dublin) Raymond Galligan (Cavan)

Defenders

David Byrne (Dublin) Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin) Eoin Murchan (Dublin) John Small (Dublin) Robbie McDaid (Dublin) Oisín Mullin (Mayo) Eoghan McLaughlin (Mayo) Lee Keegan (Mayo) Chris Barrett (Mayo) Patrick Durcan (Mayo) Ciarán Brady (Cavan) Pádraig Faulkner (Cavan) Gerry Smith (Cavan) Kevin Fahey (Tipperary) Bill Maher (Tipperary) Iain Corbett (Limerick) Aidan Forker (Armagh) Peadar Mogan (Donegal)

Midfielders

James McCarthy (Dublin) Brian Fenton (Dublin) Colin O’Riordan (Tipperary) Gearóid McKiernan (Cavan) Matthew Ruane (Mayo) Ian Maguire (Cork)

Forwards