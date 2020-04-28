This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 28 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Carlow footballer confirms he has received 4-year ban for anti-doping violation

‘I did not intentionally take any banned substance,’ said Carlow footballer Ray Walker in a statement released on Tuesday evening.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 28 Apr 2020, 6:18 PM
25 minutes ago 6,341 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/5086402
Ray Walker has come forward as the GAA player who had reportedly tested positive for a banned substance.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Ray Walker has come forward as the GAA player who had reportedly tested positive for a banned substance.
Ray Walker has come forward as the GAA player who had reportedly tested positive for a banned substance.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

CARLOW INTER-COUNTY FOOTBALLER Ray Walker has confirmed that he is the player at the centre of recent reports of an anti-doping violation within the GAA.

Walker says he has accepted a four-year ban which will effectively end his playing career for both county and club, but claims he ingested the prohibited substance in question unintentionally.

The Sunday Independent reported last weekend that an inter-county player had failed a test after a National Football League game in February, and that the situation was being investigated by Sport Ireland who conducted the test.

O’Hanrahan’s club man Walker released a statement via the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) on Tuesday confirming he was the footballer in question, but insisted he did not intentionally consume the substance.

Walker also claimed he had “did not receive any anti-doping training or education” between his return to the Carlow panel in November following a lengthy spell away from the inter-county game, and his failed test which he confirmed was carried out in February.

“My name is Ray Walker,” he began. “I am 35 years old and returned to the Carlow senior football panel last November following a long absence. I am the player who is at the centre of recent reports about an anti-doping violation.

“In light of the four-year ban which I now have to serve, which ends my inter-county career, and most likely my club involvement given my age, I want to put the following on the record.

I did not intentionally take any banned substance. Anything that was found in my system was there completely unintentionally. I cannot explain for sure how the substance came to be in my system but I was taking anti-inflammatories for a lower stomach issue around the time of the test.

“I am accepting the four-year ban because I want this episode over and done with and, at 35, even a lesser ban would still mean I was unlikely to ever return to playing,” Walker continued. “It is not an admission of intentional wrongdoing on my part in any way.

Finally, from the time that I re-joined the Carlow panel in November to the time the test took place in February, I did not receive any anti-doping training or education.

“I will be making no further comment on this matter and would appreciate that the media would respect my privacy in this regard.”

Walker captained his club, O’Hanrahan’s, back to senior following their victory over Kildavin-Clonegal in last year’s Carlow intermediate championship final.

His fine form saw him return to Turlough O’Brien’s county panel in November following an absence of a couple of years, but his career at senior level is now likely over following his acceptance of a ban that will keep him off the field until he is 39.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie