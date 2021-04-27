GAA begin work on new strategic plan amid 'period of intense reflection'

THE GAA have confirmed that work on a new strategic plan, due to be published and finalised in the autumn, is underway.

A steering group led by Uachtarán Larry McCarthy has undertaken an “extensive programme of research,” amid plans to engage with every level of the Association.

The plan aims to shape the GAA’s focus from 2021 until late 2026, while the association say there will be opportunities in the coming months for public consultation and for club members to have an input.

“Upon taking office I spoke of the opportunity for recalibration and rebuilding that is taking place as a result of our gradual emergence from the harrowing Pandemic,” McCarthy said.

“The GAA has already been in a period of intense reflection on matters as diverse as the shape of our season, the formation of competitions and playing rules and the development of young players.

“We want to ensure that the GAA is perfectly placed in the post-Pandemic world to be the sort of vibrant, supportive and relevant Association that we all want it to be.

“The proposed strategic plan covering up to 2026 will enable us to put the GAA on that road and every unit of the Association will have an opportunity to have their voice heard. I’d encourage all of our volunteers, members and players to take this opportunity to play a part in shaping our future together.”

Phase One of the plan is underway, and will attempt to establish the key issues that the Association faces.

Phase Two will feature a public survey, tailored for club members, but which will be made available for everyone to contribute to.

Ard Stiúrthóir Tom Ryan said: “The purpose of the plan is to allow us to answer some fundamental questions about ourselves. Answering these questions will involve us looking at our core purpose, our goals and objectives, our structures, our collective roles and responsibilities, and how we get things done.”

As well as Ryan and McCarthy, the other members of the steering group are as follows:

• Ruairí Harvey (Planning Coordinator CLG)

• Conor McCarthy (O’Donovan Rossa, Cork)

• Dr. Elish Kelly (Padraig Pearses, Roscommon)

• Pat Gilroy (St. Vincents, Dublin)

• Paul Foley (Patrickswell, Limerick)

• Prof. David Hassan (St. Mary’s GAC, Banagher, Derry)

• Shane Flanagan (Johnstownbridge, Kildare)

• Tim Murphy (Brosna, Kerry)

A statement added that feedback will be sought as part of Phase One via the following mediums:

• Surveys and focus groups with a sample of individuals representing Players, Coaches, Officers, and other Volunteers at Club and County levels

• Workshops with An Coiste Bainistíochta and the GAA’s Staff Executive

• Surveys with GAA staff

• Written submissions from key groups, such as: Central sub-committees, County Committees, our sister organisations, schools’ bodies, government bodies, the GPA, sponsors and media

• Interviews with experts