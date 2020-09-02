Ceremonial 'finishing of the match' one of many tributes as GAA set to honour Bloody Sunday centenary

THE GAA HAS launched a major initiative to remember the victims of the Bloody Sunday attack at Croke Park in 1920 — including plans for a centenary commemoration ceremony before the Leinster senior football final on Saturday, 21 November.

Actors Barry John Kinsella, front left, who played the role of Michael Hogan, and Jack Galvin, who played the role of William Robinson, two of the 14 victims of Bloody Sunday in a series of short films by the GAA, in the company of journalist Michael Foley, John Horan and musician Colm Mac Con Iomaire. Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

If Covid-19 restrictions allow, “it will be preceded by a ceremonial ‘finishing of the match’ involving ‘Dublin’ and ‘Tipperary’ teams featuring either available county or club players.”

Almost 100 years ago, 14 people were killed at GAA HQ when members of the Crown Forces opened fire during the football meeting of Dublin and the Premier county.

November’s main commemoration event will also feature a special narration that focuses on the memory of each of the lives lost — the 14 people who went to a match and never came home — a torch-lighting ceremony, a wreath-laying and a musical performance.

Actor Barry John Kinsella, who played the role of Michael Hogan. Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

The B100dy Sunday, the GAA Remembers series will also see new videos, a website, a podcast and a short film launched to focus on the victims, and to tell the story of the GAA’s darkest day in a new way.

14-year-old Jack Galvin will play the role of William Robinson in the film, while Barry John Kinsella plays Michael Hogan.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“Behind the history and the headlines of the Crown Forces attack on Croke Park in 1920 is a human story and a human tragedy,” Uachtarán CLG John Horan said.

Actor Jack Galvin, who played the role of William Robinson. Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

“The appalling events of that Bloody Sunday changed the GAA and forever altered our relationship with the pitch at Jones’s Road.

“How a place envisaged to be a home of unconfined joy was turned into a scene of carnage and horror is a tragedy that will never be forgotten. To honour those who went to a match and never came home we need to remember them, to pay our respects, and that is what we intend to do.”

Read more about the full programme of content to come here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!