This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 21 °C Wednesday 2 September, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ceremonial 'finishing of the match' one of many tributes as GAA set to honour Bloody Sunday centenary

The Association launched a major initiative to remember the 14 victims today.

By The42 Team Wednesday 2 Sep 2020, 8:17 PM
34 minutes ago 657 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5193956

THE GAA HAS launched a major initiative to remember the victims of the Bloody Sunday attack at Croke Park in 1920 — including plans for a centenary commemoration ceremony before the Leinster senior football final on Saturday, 21 November.

gaa-remembers-croke-park-bloody-sunday-victims Actors Barry John Kinsella, front left, who played the role of Michael Hogan, and Jack Galvin, who played the role of William Robinson, two of the 14 victims of Bloody Sunday in a series of short films by the GAA, in the company of journalist Michael Foley, John Horan and musician Colm Mac Con Iomaire. Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

If Covid-19 restrictions allow, “it will be preceded by a ceremonial ‘finishing of the match’ involving ‘Dublin’ and ‘Tipperary’ teams featuring either available county or club players.”

Almost 100 years ago, 14 people were killed at GAA HQ when members of the Crown Forces opened fire during the football meeting of Dublin and the Premier county.

November’s main commemoration event will also feature a special narration that focuses on the memory of each of the lives lost — the 14 people who went to a match and never came home — a torch-lighting ceremony, a wreath-laying and a musical performance.

gaa-remembers-croke-park-bloody-sunday-victims Actor Barry John Kinsella, who played the role of Michael Hogan. Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

The B100dy Sunday, the GAA Remembers series will also see new videos, a website, a podcast and a short film launched to focus on the victims, and to tell the story of the GAA’s darkest day in a new way.

14-year-old Jack Galvin will play the role of William Robinson in the film, while Barry John Kinsella plays Michael Hogan.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Behind the history and the headlines of the Crown Forces attack on Croke Park in 1920 is a human story and a human tragedy,” Uachtarán CLG John Horan said.

gaa-remembers-croke-park-bloody-sunday-victims Actor Jack Galvin, who played the role of William Robinson. Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

“The appalling events of that Bloody Sunday changed the GAA and forever altered our relationship with the pitch at Jones’s Road.

“How a place envisaged to be a home of unconfined joy was turned into a scene of carnage and horror is a tragedy that will never be forgotten. To honour those who went to a match and never came home we need to remember them, to pay our respects, and that is what we intend to do.”

Read more about the full programme of content to come here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie