'We have to stand up for them' - players and managers boycott interviews over unpaid expenses

IT WAS THE same story across at most inter-county football games over the weekend.

Players and managers refused to conduct interviews to the media before or after Allianz Football League games in a bid to raise awareness over a delay in payment of expenses.

The delay does not apply to all counties but the move to boycott press duties, which has been pushed by the Gaelic Players Association, has been taken by all teams in an act of solidarity.

In a message to players on Friday, GPA chief executive Tom Parsons warned that “until every player is paid their expenses for all collective sessions, there will be action by players in response.”

That action saw squads and backroom teams across all four divisions instructed not to engage in interviews for the round 5 ties.

Rebels boss Keith Ricken and his Meath counterpart Andy McEntee declined post-match interviews after yesterday’s Division 2 clash in Pairc Tailteann.

“The one thing I’ll say there’s no problem in Meath,” said McEntee.

“Our lads are paid up but if other lads aren’t, we have to stand up for them.”

The GAA’s broadcast partners RTÉ and TG4 had no customary TV interviews with man-of-the-match winners after the Kerry-Mayo, Tyrone-Dublin and Meath-Cork clashes over the weekend.

Kingdom boss Jack O’Connor did engage in post-game interviews following the defeat of Mayo in Tralee. However, it’s understood he was unaware that managers had also been asked not to engage in interviews until the Kerry PRO informed him afterwards.

James Horan declined to speak to the media on Saturday night, while the Tyrone and Dublin bosses did likewise yesterday. Kieran McGeeney, Glenn Ryan plus players from Armagh and Kildare also turned down interviews with the BBC and written press on Saturday.

“I have just been informed by Declan Bonner that managers have been asked to support the players in this action and he will also not be doing interviews,” Donegal GAA announced on Saturday.

However, other managers such as Padraic Joyce and Seamus McEnaney did give interviews.

In his communication to GPA members, Parsons said “the vast majority” of players had not received expenses since training started this season.

The pandemic saw the Association centralise the players expenses system. It was hoped this scheme would mean players were recompensed quicker.

Parsons also voiced his displeasure at the GAA’s failure to restore the mileage rate of 65c per mile, which had been reduced to 50c for the 2020 and 2021 campaigns due to the impact of Covid.

In addition, the GAA’s decision during the pandemic to only permit players claim expenses for three sessions per week has not yet been reversed.

He said they have been in negotiations with the GAA over the issue since before Christmas.

