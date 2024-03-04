GAA back Coroner's call for public inquiry into murder of Bellaghy chairman Seán Brown

THE GAA HAVE strongly condemned the ongoing intransigence around the case of Sean Brown, with the inquest into the Bellaghy Wolfe Tones Chairman’s 1997 murder now halted with the refusal to give up sensitive information linking Government agents to the killing and subsequent cover-up.

At a hearing in Belfast on Monday, GAA President Jarlath Burns, along with Ulster GAA CEO Brian McAvoy and Derry county board chairman John Keenan were present in court to offer their support for the family of Sean Brown.

However, the Coroner Mr Justice Patrick Kinney has said the inquest cannot continue due to material being withheld on the grounds of national security.

It was revealed in court last week that over 25 people were linked to the murder, including state agents.

State agencies have since applied for multiple redactions to the evidence.

Justice Kinney said, “I am satisfied that my duty to carry out a full, fair and fearless investigation into Mr Brown’s death is seriously compromised as issues of central importance to the death cannot be dealt with by the inquest process.

“In those circumstances and with considerable regret I cannot continue with this inquest.

“To do so would inevitably result in an inquest that would be incomplete, inadequate and misleading.”

“From all the information placed before me, he was an entirely innocent man who was the subject of a planned execution by LVF gunmen, whose murder was senseless,” he said.

He said a public inquiry was “the appropriate way to consider the circumstances of Mr Brown’s murder.”

The GAA released a statement expressing their views on the impasse.

‘The GAA is disappointed that the failure of British security forces to release material relating to the murder of former Bellaghy chairperson Seán Brown means an inquest cannot proceed but welcomes the call from Coroner Mr. Justice Kinney for a full public inquiry,’ it read.

‘The Association acknowledges the work and diligence of the coroner and will continue to assist and support the Brown family in their quest for full disclosure, truth and justice after a 27-year wait.’