Five inter-county championship games live on TV next weekend

FIVE INTER-COUNTY championship games are covered live on TV next weekend with the Croke Park ties in the spotlight.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Galway's Daithi Burke and Limerick's Aaron Gillane. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals are on Saturday and Sunday, Limerick facing Galway and Clare playing Kilkenny. It’s a repeat of last year’s semi-final ties, both games live from Croke Park on RTÉ 2 and BBC Northern Ireland.

The senior camogie quarter-finals will act as the curtain-raisers in Croke Park, both live on RTÉ 2.

Advertisement

Saturday sees a novel fixture between Tipperary and Antrim, before Sunday’s glamour tie pits Kilkenny against Cork, a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland decider.

The All-Ireland minor football final is also live on Sunday on TG4, the first ever all-Ulster game at this stage of the championship with Derry meeting Monaghan.

James Crombie / INPHO Cork's Hannah Looney and Kilkenny's Denise Gaule. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

6pm: Limerick v Galway, Croke Park – RTÉ 2 and BBC Sport NI.

All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final

3.30pm: Tipperary v Antrim, Croke Park – RTÉ 2.

Sunday

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

4pm: Kilkenny v Clare, Croke Park – RTÉ 2 and BBC Sport NI.

All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final

1.30pm: Kilkenny v Cork, Croke Park – RTÉ 2.

All-Ireland minor football final