Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
# Tune in
Five inter-county championship games live on TV next weekend
Four matches are live from Croke Park.
1.2k
2
55 minutes ago

FIVE INTER-COUNTY championship games are covered live on TV next weekend with the Croke Park ties in the spotlight.

daithi-burke-and-aaron-gillane Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Galway's Daithi Burke and Limerick's Aaron Gillane. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals are on Saturday and Sunday, Limerick facing Galway and Clare playing Kilkenny. It’s a repeat of last year’s semi-final ties, both games live from Croke Park on RTÉ 2 and BBC Northern Ireland.

The senior camogie quarter-finals will act as the curtain-raisers in Croke Park, both live on RTÉ 2.

Saturday sees a novel fixture between Tipperary and Antrim, before Sunday’s glamour tie pits Kilkenny against Cork, a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland decider. 

The All-Ireland minor football final is also live on Sunday on TG4, the first ever all-Ulster game at this stage of the championship with Derry meeting Monaghan.

hannah-looney-and-denise-gaule James Crombie / INPHO Cork's Hannah Looney and Kilkenny's Denise Gaule. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

  • 6pm: Limerick v Galway, Croke Park – RTÉ 2 and BBC Sport NI.

All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final

  • 3.30pm: Tipperary v Antrim, Croke Park – RTÉ 2.

Sunday

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final

  • 4pm: Kilkenny v Clare, Croke Park – RTÉ 2 and BBC Sport NI.

All-Ireland senior camogie quarter-final

  • 1.30pm: Kilkenny v Cork, Croke Park – RTÉ 2.

All-Ireland minor football final

  • 1pm: Derry v Monaghan, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh - TG4.
Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     