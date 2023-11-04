5 key GAA club storylines to watch out for this weekend

1. Munster senior hurling quarter-final

Sunday: Ballygunner v Sarsfields, Walsh Park, 1.30pm – Live TG4.

The exit of Ballyhale Shamrocks at the Kilkenny final stage last Sunday will not have gone unnoticed amongst their fellow club hurling powerhouses. Ballygunner have suffered at their hands (2019 and 2022 All-Ireland semi-final losses), while also taking them down with that sensational 2022 final win. The removal of the national kingpins adds a layer of uncertainty to the club hurling this winter and will heighten the ambitions of plenty.

Ballygunner hit a new milestone in Waterford in September, the first club to complete ten-in-a-row in Deise land. Their Munster dominance is also looking pronounced, picking up three of the last four titles. Can they become the first club in the province to do three-in-a-row? Sarsfields of Cork are first up tomorrow, a club lifted by the ending of a nine-year wait for county glory and then left reeling by the trauma of seeing their grounds destroyed a few days later by the floods that battered their locality.

It’s a tough ask making the trip to Walsh Park to face a team that have participated in every Munster decider since 2017.

2. Galway senior football final

Sunday: Moycullen v Corofon, Pearse Stadium, 2pm.

In January 2020, Corofin rubberstamped their position as the dominant club football team in the country. They attained the status of All-Ireland champions for the third year on the spin and fourth time in six seasons. It is striking then to consider that they have not emerged from their county since, forced to give way in the battles for Galway football supremacy.

Others have emerged. Today’s opponents Moycullen have won two Galway championships since. They are the reigning county champions, the reigning Connacht champions and a team stung by their narrow loss in Croke Park last January against Derry’s Glen. That desire to push on will be brewing in their group.

As will the aim of Corofin to prove they still pack a punch on county final day. That context provides plenty intrigue. Moycullen have defeated Mountbellew-Moylough and Salthill-Knocknacarra in their two finals to date. A third win, at the expense of royalty like Corofin, would sweeten the taste of victory.

3. Leinster senior football quarter-final

Saturday: Éire Óg (Carlow) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Netwatch Cullen Park, 7.45pm.

A different time for Éire Óg and Kilmacud Crokes. Almost a quarter of a century ago, the two clubs played out a trilogy to determine the destination of the Leinster football championship. Two draws in December before eventually on the last day of January 1999, Éire Óg had three points to spare in Newbridge. It was a prosperous time for the Carlow champions, their fifth provincial crown in seven campaigns.

Leaner times since then in Leinster adventures. Mullinalaghta knocked them out in 2017 and 2018, before the 2019 season brought three impressive wins over the Wexford, Kildare and Laois champions. They only lost the final after a late rally by Ballyboden St-Enda’s. Tonight they are back in Leinster for the first time since and it’s Kilmacud Crokes they must attempt to conquer, a three-in-a-row chasing juggernaut.

4. Kerry senior football final

Sunday: Mid Kerry v East Kerry, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 3.30pm – Live TG4.

After a couple weeks where the Kerry local championship systems have been placed under sharp scrutiny, comes county senior final day. It is a familiar pairing, after an autumn of football that has lacked spark, it is East Kerry against Mid Kerry again for the third time in four seasons. Stripped of their Rathmore assets, East Kerry have ploughed on regardless this year, the Clifford brothers continuing to spearhead a charge they hope will land the Bishop Moynihan Cup for the fourth time since 2019.

Can Mid Kerry effectively close the gap? The deficit was 12 points in 2020 and nine points by the final whistle twelve months ago. The form of Cillian Burke, Sean O’Brien, Keith Evans and Daire Cleary is encouraging. But it’s a tall order to switch the recent momentum of their outings with the champions.

5. Leinster senior football quarter-final

Sunday: Naas (Kildare) v Summerhill (Meath), Hawkfied Kildare COE, 2pm.

You have to go back to Dunshaughlin in 2002 for the last time the Meath representatives claimed the silverware in the Leinster senior club championship. Skryne, two years later, were the last Meath club to contest the final. We’re still only at the last eight stage but can Summerhill push on further?

They certainly seem resilient. County finals losses in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022 knocked them back, but they rebounded to win the Keegan Cup after extra-time against Ratoath this year. Then they emerged in Leinster to fashion a two-point success away to Tullamore. The challenges keep stacking up, 2021 finalists Naas the latest obstacle to overcome.