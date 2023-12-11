5 club games live on TV next weekend as All-Ireland series in the spotlight

THE ALL-IRELAND club series across hurling, ladies football and camogie takes centre stage next weekend with five games live on TV.

In hurling, the senior semi-finals see Waterford’s Ballygunner play Galway’s St Thomas on Saturday night, before Antrim’s Cushendall take on Kilkenny’s O’Loughlin Gaels on Sunday afternoon. Both games are live on TG4.

The ladies football finals in Croke Park involve the senior meeting of Waterford’s Ballymacarbry and Galway’s Kilkerrin-Clonberne, while the intermediate final pits Leitrim’s Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins against Cork’s Glanmire, both are also live on TG4.

On Sunday, the RTÉ cameras will be in Croke Park for the All-Ireland senior camogie final as Galway’s Sarsfields go up against Kilkenny’s Dicksboro.

Advertisement

There’s also All-Ireland junior and intermediate hurling semi-finals on next weekend, all games livestreamed on the Spórt TG4 YouTube channel.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Saturday 16 December

All-Ireland hurling semi-finals

Senior: St Thomas (Galway) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Portlaoise, 7.30pm – TG4.

Intermediate: Tooreen (Mayo) v Castlelyons (Cork), Tullamore, 1.30pm - Spórt TG4.

Junior: Easkey (Sligo) v St Catherine’s (Cork), Ballinasloe, 1.30pm - Spórt TG4.

All-Ireland ladies football finals

Senior: Ballymacarbry (Waterford) v Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway), Croke Park, 5pm – TG4.

Intermediate: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins (Leitrim) v Glanmire (Cork), Croke Park, 3pm. – TG4.

All-Ireland camogie finals

Junior: Athleague (Roscommon) v Granemore (Armagh), Kinnegad, 1pm.

Junior B: Crossmaglen Rangers (Armagh) v St Munna’s (Westmeath), Abbotstown, 2pm.

Sunday 17 December

All-Ireland hurling semi-finals

Senior: O’Loughlin Gaels (Kilkenny) v Ruairí Óg Cushendall (Antrim), Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 1.30pm – TG4.

Intermediate: Thomastown (Kilkenny) v Setanta (Donegal), Newry, 2pm - Spórt TG4.

Junior: Tullogher Rosbercon (Kilkennny) v Castleblayney (Monaghan), The Downs, Westmeath, 1.30pm - Spórt TG4.

All-Ireland camogie finals

Senior: Dicksboro (Kilkenny) v Sarsfields (Galway), Croke Park, 5.15pm – RTÉ 2.

Intermediate: Clanmaurice (Kerry) v Na Fianna (Meath), Croke Park, 3pm.

All-Ireland ladies football junior final