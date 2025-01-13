The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Here's the key GAA club and college fixtures for the week ahead
THE ALL-IRELAND senior club finals take centre stage next weekend in Croke Park with both games live on TG4.
Cork’s Sarsfields play Dublin’s Na Fianna in the hurling final at 1.30pm, before Dublin’s Cuala play Tyrone’s Errigal Ciarán in the football decider at 3.40pm.
There will be new champions crowned in both codes as all four clubs are competing at the final of their respective code for the first time.
Before that there’s Sigerson Cup action on Tuesday and Wednesday, with four games in Round 2A and four games in Round 2B.
Then in the Fitzgibbon Cup, there are three games down for decision on Wednesday, and two on Thursday as the group stage action commences in the third-level hurling competition.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store:
Tuesday 14 January
Sigerson Cup
Round 2B
Wednesday 15 January
Sigerson Cup
Round 2A
Round 2B
Fitzgibbon Cup
Round 1
Thursday 16 January
Fitzgibbon Cup
Round 1
Sunday 19 January
All-Ireland club senior hurling final
All-Ireland club senior football final
