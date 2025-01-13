Here's the key GAA club and college fixtures for the week ahead

THE ALL-IRELAND senior club finals take centre stage next weekend in Croke Park with both games live on TG4.

Cork’s Sarsfields play Dublin’s Na Fianna in the hurling final at 1.30pm, before Dublin’s Cuala play Tyrone’s Errigal Ciarán in the football decider at 3.40pm.

There will be new champions crowned in both codes as all four clubs are competing at the final of their respective code for the first time.

Before that there’s Sigerson Cup action on Tuesday and Wednesday, with four games in Round 2A and four games in Round 2B.

Then in the Fitzgibbon Cup, there are three games down for decision on Wednesday, and two on Thursday as the group stage action commences in the third-level hurling competition.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store:

Tuesday 14 January

Sigerson Cup

Round 2B

MTU Kerry v UCC, MTU Kerry, Tralee, 7pm.

Wednesday 15 January

Sigerson Cup

Round 2A

Ulster University v University of Limerick, Abbotstown, 7pm

MTU Cork v TUS Midlands, MTU Cork, 7.15pm.

TU Dublin v St Mary’s Belfast, Grangegorman, 7.15pm.

UCD v DCU, Belfield, 7.45pm - HEC YouTube.

Round 2B

ATU Sligo v ATU Galway, ATU Sligo, 7pm.

University of Galway v Queens University Belfast, Templeport, Cavan, 7pm.

Maynooth University v ATU Donegal, Maynooth, 7.15pm.

Fitzgibbon Cup

Round 1

UCC v UCD, Mardyke, 5.30pm.

ATU Galway v MIC Limerick, Liam Mellows GAA, Galway, 7pm.

UL v SETU Waterford, UL Grounds, Limerick, 7.30pm.

Thursday 16 January

Fitzgibbon Cup

Round 1

TUS Midwest v DCU, TUS Midwest, Limerick, 7pm.

University of Galway v MTU Cork, Dangan, Galway, 7.30pm.

Sunday 19 January

All-Ireland club senior hurling final

Na Fianna (Dublin) v Sarsfields (Cork), Croke Park, 1.30pm, (Ref: Liam Gordon, Galway) – TG4.

All-Ireland club senior football final