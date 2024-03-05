All-Ireland winners lead the way as club All-Star awards announced

ALL-IREAND CLUB champions Glen and St Thomas’ lead the way with six places each as the club All-Star football and hurling Teams of the Year.

Glen’s Michael Warnock wins his second successive award in defence and is joined by Ryan Dougan and Ciarán McFaul. Midfielders Conor Glass and Emmett Bradley have also made the cut while Eunan Mulholland has been selected in the half forward line.

Connacht champions and All-Ireland finalists St Brigid’s are also well represented with four representatives in the form of Brian Stack, Pearse Frost and Ruaidhrí Fallon bolstering the defence and Ben O’Carroll in attack.

Darragh Kirwan of Naas has also been included along Cork star Brian Hurley for his role with Castlehaven in Munster. Kilmacud Crokes pair Paul Mannion and Shane Walsh also feature in the football team. Rory Beggan, who is currently participating in the NFL international combine, has been named in goal after his role in helping Scotstown in reach the Ulster final.

All-Ireland champions St Thomas’ of Galway have also been allocated six places in the hurling club Team of the Year. Goalkeeper Gerard Kelly, Fintan Burke and Shane Cooney have got the nod in defence. David Burke, Conor Cooney and All-Ireland final hero Éanna Burke complete the St Thomas’ contingent.

Huw Lawlor, David Fogarty, Paddy Deegan and Mark Bergin represent All-Ireland finalists O’Loughlin Gaels. Cushendall feature twice in the team through Paddy Burke and Neil McManus with Ballygunner trio Paddy Leavy, Paddy Hogan and Dessie Hutchinson are also included.

Conor Glass, Shane Walsh and Ben O’Carroll have been shortlisted for the Footballer of the Year award while David Fogarty, Paddy Deegan are in line for the hurling gong along with David Burke.

Football Club Team Of The Year

1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

2. Ryan Dougan (Watty Graham’s, Glen), 3. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s), 4. Pearse Frost (St Brigid’s)

5. Ruaidhrí Fallon (St Brigid’s), 6. Ciaran McFaul (Watty Graham’s, Glen), 7. Michael Warnock (Watty Graham’s, Glen)

8. Conor Glass (Watty Graham’s, Glen), 9. Emmett Bradley (Watty Graham’s, Glen)

10. Eunan Mulholland (Watty Graham’s, Glen), 11. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes), 12. Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)

13. Ben O’Carroll (St Brigid’s), 14. Darragh Kirwan (Naas), 15. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

Hurling Team of the Year

1. Gerald Kelly (St Thomas’)

2. Paddy Burke (Ruairí Óg, Cushendall), 3. Fintan Burke (St Thomas’), 4. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. David Fogarty (O’Loughlin Gaels), 6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels), 7. Shane Cooney (St Thomas’)

8. David Burke (St Thomas’), 9. Paddy Leavey (Ballygunner)

10. Mark Bergin (O’Loughlin Gaels), 11. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’), 12. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner), 14. Éanna Burke (St Thomas’), 15. Neil McManus (Ruairí Óg, Cushendall)

