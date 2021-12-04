Derrygonnelly reach Ulster semi-final after extra-time thriller, Limerick champions also advance

LIMERICK SFC CHAMPIONS Newcastle West have booked their place in the semi-finals of the Munster championship while Derrygonnelly Harps of Fermanagh have also progressed after a dramatic extra-time victory.

The Fermanagh champions clinched a spot in the final four of the Ulster SFC after a tense clash with Tyrone champions Dromore which included three players being sent off across normal time and extra-time.

Derrygonnelly’s Declan Cassidy was the first to be sent to the line following a second booking for a high challenge with 20 minutes of normal time remaining. His teammate Conall Jones was also dismissed in extra-time with two yellows, as was Dromore’s Colm O’Neill.

Dromore were also forced to play most of the game without key forward Emmet McNabb, who suffered an injury in the first half of normal time.

It was Jones who ensured the game would be settled by extra-time after converting a late free in normal time to leave the scoreboard reading 0-10 each at the final whistle.

Jones also nailed a vital free to push his side into a four-point lead in extra-time before his dismissal, while Stephen McGullion struck for a goal that would seal Derrygonnelly’s 1-16 to 0-13 win.

Meanwhile in the Munster SFC, Limerick’s Newcastle West edged out a low-scoring 0-8 0-6 affair against The Nire of Waterford.

The sides were level on 0-4 each at half-time, with Dermot Ryan kicking a ’45 for the Waterford outfit just before the break.

Eoin Hurley chipped in with five frees to help Newcastle to victory while goalkeeper Andrew Ruddle produced a brilliant save to deny the Nire a late goal and assure his side a place in the Munster final-four where they will take on the Kerry champions.

Results:

Munster SFC Quarter-Final: Newcastle West 0-8 The Nire 0-6

Ulster SFC Quarter-Final: Dromore 0-13 Derrygonnelly Harps 0-13

Ulster SFC Quarter-final: Ramor United [Cavan] v Kilcoo [Down] Throw-in, 6pm