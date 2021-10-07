Here's the GAA senior club action available on TV and live-streaming this weekend

Blackrock, Na Fianna and Dunloy all in the club spotlight this weekend.

ANTRIM HURLING SILVERWARE is up for grabs and Cork hurling knockout places are on offer as part of Sunday’s live TV GAA coverage.

There’s also plenty of live-streaming action around the country to get stuck into this weekend.

The Roscommon and Sligo senior football races have reached the semi-final stage while there are last four battles in the Limerick hurling championship.

Here’s the senior schedule that is in store.

Friday 8 October

Leinster

Live Dublin SFC action with Thomas Davis playing Skerries Harps at 7.30pm on Dubs TV.

Munster

Loughmore-Castleiney play Killenaule in the Tipperary senior hurling preliminary quarter-final at 7.30pm, steamed live by the county board.

Ulster

Two Tyrone senior football ties live on BeoSport – Pomeroy v Eglish at 6.45pm and Trillick v Galbally at 8.30pm.

The first of the Armagh senior football quarter-finals is live on Armagh TV, Maghery v Clann Eireann at 7.30pm.

Fermanagh GAA TV cover the SFC quarter-final, Kinawley v Roslea at 8pm.

Saturday 9 October

Connacht

The first of the Roscommon SFC semi-finals sees St Brigid’s play Padraig Pearses at 4.45pm, it’s live on RosGAATV.



Sligo GAA TV have the opening county senior football semi-final live as Curry play Tourlestrane at 4pm.

Leinster

There’s Westmeath SHC coverage with Castlepollard facing Castletown Geoghegan at 4pm on the 247.tv streaming service.

Munster

Clare GAA TV have two senior football quarter-finals covered with Kilmurry-Ibrickane playing Kilmihil at 1.30pm and Éire Óg Ennis facing Ennistymon at 4.30pm.

Ulster

Two Derry SFC ties with Newbridge playing Bellaghy at 5pm and Swatragh face Ballinascreen at 7pm, the last 16 stage coverage is on 247.tv.

Tyrone senior football coverage begins on BeoSport at 1pm with Omagh St Enda’s taking on Carrickmore and then it’s Edendork facing Coalsiland at 3.30pm.

Silverbridge play Cullyhanna live at 3.30pm in the senior football quarter-final on Armagh TV.

Down SFC action live-streamed on Down GAA TV with Kilcoo playing Carryduff at 5pm.

Fermanagh GAA TV cover the SFC quarter-final, Teemore Shamrocks v Belnaleck at 8pm.

Sunday 10 October

Connacht

Two live Galway SHC games on BeoSport with Oranmore Maree v Tommie Larkins at 2pm and Killimordaly v Liam Mellows at 4.30pm.

The second of the Roscommon SFC semi-finals is on with Clann na nGael take on Roscommon Gaels at 4pm, live on RosGAATV.

The second county senior football semi-final is live on Sligo GAA TV with Coolera-Strandhill play Drumcliffe-Rosses Point at 4pm.

Leinster

In the Dublin SFC, it’s Na Fianna v Raheny at 2pm and Round Towers Lusk v St Judes at 4pm, both live on Dubs TV.

Three Kilkenny SHC quarter-finals are covered on BeoSport – Clara v Tullaroan at 12.30pm, James Stephens v Dicksboro at 2.15pm and Bennettsbridge v Shamrocks Ballyhale at 4pm.

In the Westmeath SHC it’s Raharney against Clonkill at 4pm via the 247.tv streaming service.

Two Laois SHC quarter-finals are live on Laois GAA TV with Rathdowney-Errill v Rosenallis at 2.30pm and Castletown v Camross at 4pm.

Munster

The last round of senior hurling group action in Cork with two games from the premier grade being covered at 2pm. TG4 have the clash of Blackrock and St Finbarr’s live at 2pm, while the Irish Examiner are live-streaming the meeting of Midleton and Sarsfields at the same time.

Limerick GAA TV have the county’s two senior hurling semi-finals, Kilmallock v Doon at 2pm and Patrickswell v Na Piarsaigh at 4pm.

In Tipperary, the county board are livestreaming the senior relegation semi-final at 2pm, Moycarkey-Borris v Roscrea.

Two more senior football quarter-finals on Clare GAA TV with Lissycasey taking on St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield at 12pm and St Breckan’s playing St Joseph’s Miltown-Malbay at 3pm.

Ulster

The Antrim senior hurling final is live on TG4, Dunloy Cuchullains take on O’Donovan Rossa at 3.45pm.

Two more Tyrone senior football ties on BeoSport with Derrylaughan meeting Loughmacrory at 1pm and Clonoe taking on Errigal Ciarán at 3pm.

Armagh TV have the senior football quarter-finals involving Ballymacnab against Pearse Óg at 2pm and Killeavy against Crossmaglen Rangers at 4pm.

Three Down SFC games live-streamed on Down GAA TV with Loughinisland v Bryansford at 1pm, Downpatrick v Clonduff at 3pm and Burren v Mayobridge at 7.15pm.

