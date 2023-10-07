Club championships: Gaoth Dobhair return to Donegal final, Armagh's Campbell inspires Clan na Gael

CELBRIDGE RETURNED TO the Kildare Senior Football Championship final for the first time in six years with a five-point win over Athy at Manguard Park this afternoon. Celbridge led by three points at half time and a late Paddy Brophy goal sealed a 2-16 to 0-17 victory.

In Donegal, Gaoth Dobhair defeated Sean MacCumhaill’s by seven points to qualify for their first Donegal SFC final since 2019, winning 3-9 to 0-11. MacCumhaill’s resistance was almost entirely single-handed, with Oisin Gallen kicking 10 of their 11 points. But it wasn’t enough to deny Gaoth Dobhair a return to the decider, thanks to goals from Ethan Harkin, Stephen McFadden, and Odhrán Mac Niallais.

In Roscommon, St Brigid’s hammered Roscommon Gaels 4-15 to 0-12, a 15-point win which secured their place in a senior county football final for the first time in three years.

Things were much closer in Tipperary, where JK Brackens edged Upperchurch Drombane by a single point, 1-14 to 1-13, in their senior semi-final.

Finally, Clan na Gael upset Clann Éireann to qualify for the Armagh SFC final for the first time since 2006, winning 0-14 to 1-09 after extra time. The game went to extra-time at 0-9 apiece, with Stefan Campbell kicking all but one point of Clan na Gael’s total. They then led by four points with five minutes to go in extra-time, but Clann Éireann then converted the rebound of a saved penalty to slash the deficit to a single point. They ultimately couldn’t bridge that final gap, however.

SFC semi-final results