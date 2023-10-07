Advertisement
Stefan Campbell.
Club championships: Gaoth Dobhair return to Donegal final, Armagh's Campbell inspires Clan na Gael
Some of the action from around the country today.
28 minutes ago

CELBRIDGE RETURNED TO the Kildare Senior Football Championship final for the first time in six years with a five-point win over Athy at Manguard Park this afternoon. Celbridge led by three points at half time and a late Paddy Brophy goal sealed a 2-16 to 0-17 victory. 

In Donegal, Gaoth Dobhair defeated Sean MacCumhaill’s by seven points to qualify for their first Donegal SFC final since 2019, winning 3-9 to 0-11. MacCumhaill’s resistance was almost entirely single-handed, with Oisin Gallen kicking 10 of their 11 points. But it wasn’t enough to deny Gaoth Dobhair a return to the decider, thanks to goals from Ethan Harkin, Stephen McFadden, and Odhrán Mac Niallais. 

In Roscommon, St Brigid’s hammered Roscommon Gaels 4-15 to 0-12, a 15-point win which secured their place in a senior county football final for the first time in three years. 

Things were much closer in Tipperary, where JK Brackens edged Upperchurch Drombane by a single point, 1-14 to 1-13, in their senior semi-final. 

Finally, Clan na Gael upset Clann Éireann to qualify for the Armagh SFC final for the first time since 2006, winning 0-14 to 1-09 after extra time. The game went to extra-time at 0-9 apiece, with Stefan Campbell kicking all but one point of Clan na Gael’s total. They then led by four points with five minutes to go in extra-time, but Clann Éireann then converted the rebound of a saved penalty to slash the deficit to a single point. They ultimately couldn’t bridge that final gap, however. 

SFC semi-final results 

  • Celbridge 2-16 0-17 Athy (Kildare)
  • Gaoth Dobhair 3-09 0-11 Sean MacCumhaill’s (Donegal) 
  • St Brigid’s 4-15 0-12 Roscommon Gaels (Roscommon) 
  • JK Brackens 1-14 1-13 Upperchurch Drombane (Tipperary)
  • Clan na Gael 0-14 1-09 Clann Éireann AET (Armagh) 

The 42 Team
