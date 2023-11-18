5 key GAA club storylines to watch out for this weekend

1. Munster senior hurling semi-final

Sunday: Ballygunner v Na Piarsaigh, Gaelic Grounds, 4pm – Live TG4.

After Ballygunner had cruised past Sarsfields in their recent Munster quarter-final, their manager Darragh O’Sullivan was invited to tee up their next assignment.

“Two juggernauts coming against each other in two weeks time. It’s exciting isn’t it?”

That sets the scene for tomorrow at the Gaelic Grounds as Ballygunner travel to face Na Piarsaigh. There is plenty history between the best that Waterford and Limerick have to offer, five meetings to date since 2011 with Na Piarsaigh edging the head-to-head count 3-2. But Ballygunner have emerged unscathed from the last two clashes and won last year’s semi-final by five points.

The standard of that 2022 game was stunningly high, demonstrating the level elite club hurling can reach. With both teams stacked with quality hurlers, the prospects of another thriller when these hurling heavyweights meet is high.

2. Connacht senior football semi-final

Saturday: Corofin v Ballina, Pearse Stadium, 2pm – Live RTÉ 1.

When Corofin last participated outside of their county, it was an afternoon of crowning glory for their club. They landed a third successive All-Ireland title in that January 2020 final against Kilcoo, an outcome that confirmed what a special playing group that was. Today they return to provincial action, featuring in a Connacht championship they won five times between 2014 and 2019.

Their team has evolved, the class and experience of players like Liam Silke and Gary Sice remains, but it is now supplemented by new additions like Patrick Egan and Brian Cogger. The county final win a fortnight ago was a sweet one for Corofin, demonstrating they are still a prominent force. Today they meet a Ballina team who also have that sense of eagerness, the club having emerged from Mayo for the first time in 16 years.

3. Leinster senior football semi-final

Sunday: St Loman’s v Naas, Mullingar, 1.30pm.

The dominance of Kilmacud Crokes has cast a shadow over the rest of Leinster. Fresh off completing three-in-a-row in Dublin for the first time, they are chasing a similar achievement in Leinster. Louth champions Ardee must be overcome tomorrow, in Mullingar the focus for two ambitious clubs will be on booking a spot in the final.

Naas lost the 2021 final to the Dublin force, then they were bettered by the same opponent at the quarter-final stage last year. They also won a third championship in a row this year, their motivation to now push on is clear. St Loman’s have collected six of the last nine titles on offer in Westmeath.

Their solitary Leinster final appearance was in 2017, an outcome that will still play on their minds as they squandered a winning position. Victories over Wexford’s Shelmaliers and Longford’s Killoe provide momentum but Naas will be a step up in challenge.

4. Munster senior hurling semi-final

Sunday: Kiladangan v Clonlara, Semple Stadium, 2pm – Live TG4.

While matters in Limerick naturally command the Munster hurling spotlight, the first semi-final in the day serves up a golden opportunity for the combatants in Thurles. This is uncharted territory for Kiladangan, Covid-19 deprived them of the opportunity of testing themselves further afield when they made that momentous breakthrough with a first Tipperary senior title in 2020.

Clonlara sampled Munster hurling back in 2008 but were whipped by 16 points in a quarter-final by Sarsfields of Cork. Both will have relished their recent county final triumphs, while also grateful at the chance to enjoy that local success. A Munster final spot is now up for grabs. With talent like John Conlon, Colm Galvin, Willie Connors and Alan Flynn on show, experienced players will want to seize this chance.

5. Kerry intermediate football final

Sunday: Fossa v Milltown-Castlemaine, Austin Stack Park, 2.3pm.

County intermediate finals generally tend not to pique the interest of the football community on a national scale. But the presence of the Clifford brothers in tomorrow’s game in Tralee offers a kind of magnetism that no other second-tier competition can compete with. They are fresh off another award-winning evening, David becoming the first Footballer of the Year victor two years on the bounce. Between him and Paudie that’s eight All-Star awards for the family over the last six seasons.

Their excellence has transferred to club level. Fossa are an hour away from senior football, having featured at junior level last year. It’s ten weeks since the semi-finals, a tricky wait for themselves and Milltown-Castlemaine to negotiate. Back in 2012, Miltown-Castlemaine lifted the All-Ireland intermediate title, they have new players on show now with Eanna O’Connor and Cillian Burke offering attacking threats. A core of players on both sides faced off in the recent senior decider between East Kerry and Mid Kerry. Now they take their rivalry to a different level.