Dublin: 11 °C Friday 5 June, 2020
GAA announce club fixtures to return on 31 July and county games from 17 October

Club pitches will open from the end of June as the GAA announce their roadmap for the return to action.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Jun 2020, 6:07 PM
57 minutes ago 12,200 Views 18 Comments
https://the42.ie/5116072
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

INTER-COUNTY GAA matches will start no earlier than 17 October this year while club fixtures are set to return from 31 July.

The GAA, Camogie Association and the LGFA this evening have released their document outlining the return to play roadmap over the coming weeks with training in groups of ten permitted from 29 June when pitches around the country will be allowed to open again.

The plan is the work of a specially appointed advisory committee with the delay in opening pitches due to the need to roll out the Covid Education plan to clubs first.

County teams will be allowed to resume training on 14 September with the window for club games with county players to last until 11 October. The CCCC will produce a full fixture schedule once Phase 3 is completed.

The GAA insist that their plan is consistent with the Government return roadmap as the coronavirus restrictions are lifted and each phase is subject to the Governement moving onto their next phase. Any delays here will impact on the GAA.

Here’s the full breakdown of the GAA plan:

From 8 June

  • Walkways only opened
  • GAA pitches to remain closed
  • All GAA buildings to remain closed
  • Individual training in line with Government recommendations
  • Gaelic Games Covid education module to be developed and officer/player training plan rolled out

a-view-of-st-vincents-gaa-club-as-the-coronavirus-brings-a-stop-to-all-irish-sport-until-at-least-march-29th A view of St Vincent's GAA club in Dublin during the current shutdown Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

From 29 June

  • GAA pitches to open for small group training (adult and juvenile)
  • All building remain closed (exception for toilets)
  • All training is non-contact in this phase
  • Small groups – 10 players or two coaches in a dedicated area of the field
  • Players arrive and depart togged out
  • Health questionnaire must be completed
  • Covid supervisor for each team
  • Underage players must be dropped off/collected
  • Only players/management permitted entry to grounds
  • Running, aerobic, agility, ball work – social distancing
  • No sharing of equipment like water bottles

From 20 July

  • Return to contact training
  • Club games from Friday 31 July
  • Buildings remain closed
  • Health questionnaire, Covid supervisor, collation of data still in place
  • Further information on spectators, spectator safety should be available at this point, will be issued to clubs as we get it

sean-powter Cork footballer Sean Powter

paul-broderick Carlow player Paul Broderick

From 10 August

  • Club games continue (window with county players: 31 July – 11 October)
  • Access to facilities permitted, subject to social distancing, regular cleaning etc
  • County training resumes 14 September
  • Inter-county schedule to start no earlier than 17 October
  • CCCC will produce full fixtures schedule once

- Reporting by Kevin O’Brien and Fintan O’Toole

