GAA announce club fixtures to return on 31 July and county games from 17 October

INTER-COUNTY GAA matches will start no earlier than 17 October this year while club fixtures are set to return from 31 July.

The GAA, Camogie Association and the LGFA this evening have released their document outlining the return to play roadmap over the coming weeks with training in groups of ten permitted from 29 June when pitches around the country will be allowed to open again.

The plan is the work of a specially appointed advisory committee with the delay in opening pitches due to the need to roll out the Covid Education plan to clubs first.

County teams will be allowed to resume training on 14 September with the window for club games with county players to last until 11 October. The CCCC will produce a full fixture schedule once Phase 3 is completed.

The GAA insist that their plan is consistent with the Government return roadmap as the coronavirus restrictions are lifted and each phase is subject to the Governement moving onto their next phase. Any delays here will impact on the GAA.

Here’s the full breakdown of the GAA plan:

From 8 June

Walkways only opened

GAA pitches to remain closed

All GAA buildings to remain closed

Individual training in line with Government recommendations

Gaelic Games Covid education module to be developed and officer/player training plan rolled out

A view of St Vincent's GAA club in Dublin during the current shutdown Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

From 29 June

GAA pitches to open for small group training (adult and juvenile)

All building remain closed (exception for toilets)

All training is non-contact in this phase

Small groups – 10 players or two coaches in a dedicated area of the field

Players arrive and depart togged out

Health questionnaire must be completed

Covid supervisor for each team

Underage players must be dropped off/collected

Only players/management permitted entry to grounds

Running, aerobic, agility, ball work – social distancing

No sharing of equipment like water bottles

From 20 July

Return to contact training

Club games from Friday 31 July

Buildings remain closed

Health questionnaire, Covid supervisor, collation of data still in place

Further information on spectators, spectator safety should be available at this point, will be issued to clubs as we get it

From 10 August

Club games continue (window with county players: 31 July – 11 October)

Access to facilities permitted, subject to social distancing, regular cleaning etc

County training resumes 14 September

Inter-county schedule to start no earlier than 17 October

CCCC will produce full fixtures schedule once

- Reporting by Kevin O’Brien and Fintan O’Toole

