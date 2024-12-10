Advertisement
Plenty All-Ireland club final action in Croke Park this weekend. Cathal Noonan/INPHO
10 All-Ireland GAA club games live on TV and streaming this weekend

Plenty for fans to enjoy.
12.46pm, 10 Dec 2024
THE LAST BIG GAA club weekend of the year sees five games getting live TV coverage, with a further five set to be livestreamed.

It’s a major programme of All-Ireland club action starting with the senior and intermediate ladies football finals on Saturday afternoon in Croke Park.

On Sunday, Newbridge and Thurles are the venues for the All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals, with the senior camogie decider on in Croke Park.

The four semi-finals in the All-Ireland intermediate and junior hurling championships are also being live-streamed, along with the All-Ireland junior ladies club football final.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store this weekend:

Saturday 14 December

All-Ireland ladies football finals

  • Senior: Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Croke Park, 5pm - TG4.
  • Intermediate: Annaghdown (Galway) v Bennekerry/Tinryland (Carlow), Croke  Park, 3pm – TG4.

All-Ireland hurling semi-finals

  • Intermediate: Tynagh/Abbey/Duniry (Galway) v Rathnure (Wexford), Glenisk  O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1pm - Spórt TG4.
  • Junior: Russell Rovers (Cork) v Ballinascreen (Derry), The Downs GAA, Westmeath, 1pm - Spórt TG4.

Ulster intermediate football final

  • Ballinderry (Derry) v Arva (Cavan), O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 5pm.

All-Ireland camogie finals

  • Junior: Granemore (Antrim) v Knockananna (Wicklow), Ashbourne, 1.30pm.
  • Junior B: Ceann Creige (Glasgow) v Naomh Treasa (Dungannon), Abbotstown, 2pm.

Sunday 15 December

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals

  • Sarsfields (Cork) v Slaughtneil  (Derry), Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 1.30pm - TG4.
  • Loughrea (Galway) v Na Fianna (Dublin), FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3.30pm - TG4.

All-Ireland camogie finals

  • Senior: Sarsfields (Galway) v Truagh-Clonlara (Clare), Croke Park, 4.15pm - RTÉ 2. 
  • Intermediate: Ahascragh-Caltra (Galway) v Clanmaurice (Kerry), Croke Park, 2pm. 

All-Ireland hurling semi-finals

  • Intermediate: Watergrasshill (Cork) v Carey Faughs (Antrim), Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 1pm - Spórt TG4.
  • Junior: Easkey (Sligo) v St Lachtain’s (Kilkenny), Ballinasloe, Galway, 1pm - Spórt TG4.

All-Ireland ladies football final

  • Junior: Mungret St Paul’s (Limerick) v Na Dúnaibh (Donegal), Parnell Park, 2pm - Spórt TG4.
