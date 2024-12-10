10 All-Ireland GAA club games live on TV and streaming this weekend

THE LAST BIG GAA club weekend of the year sees five games getting live TV coverage, with a further five set to be livestreamed.

It’s a major programme of All-Ireland club action starting with the senior and intermediate ladies football finals on Saturday afternoon in Croke Park.

On Sunday, Newbridge and Thurles are the venues for the All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals, with the senior camogie decider on in Croke Park.

The four semi-finals in the All-Ireland intermediate and junior hurling championships are also being live-streamed, along with the All-Ireland junior ladies club football final.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store this weekend:

Saturday 14 December

All-Ireland ladies football finals

Senior: Kilkerrin-Clonberne (Galway) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Croke Park, 5pm - TG4.

Intermediate: Annaghdown (Galway) v Bennekerry/Tinryland (Carlow), Croke Park, 3pm – TG4.

All-Ireland hurling semi-finals

Intermediate: Tynagh/Abbey/Duniry (Galway) v Rathnure (Wexford), Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 1pm - Spórt TG4.

Junior: Russell Rovers (Cork) v Ballinascreen (Derry), The Downs GAA, Westmeath, 1pm - Spórt TG4.

Ulster intermediate football final

Ballinderry (Derry) v Arva (Cavan), O’Neills Healy Park, Omagh, 5pm.

All-Ireland camogie finals

Junior: Granemore (Antrim) v Knockananna (Wicklow), Ashbourne, 1.30pm.

Junior B: Ceann Creige (Glasgow) v Naomh Treasa (Dungannon), Abbotstown, 2pm.

Sunday 15 December

All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals

Sarsfields (Cork) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Cedral St Conleth’s, Newbridge, 1.30pm - TG4.

Loughrea (Galway) v Na Fianna (Dublin), FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 3.30pm - TG4.

All-Ireland camogie finals

Senior: Sarsfields (Galway) v Truagh-Clonlara (Clare), Croke Park, 4.15pm - RTÉ 2.

Intermediate: Ahascragh-Caltra (Galway) v Clanmaurice (Kerry), Croke Park, 2pm.

All-Ireland hurling semi-finals

Intermediate: Watergrasshill (Cork) v Carey Faughs (Antrim), Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 1pm - Spórt TG4.

Junior: Easkey (Sligo) v St Lachtain’s (Kilkenny), Ballinasloe, Galway, 1pm - Spórt TG4.

