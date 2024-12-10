The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
10 All-Ireland GAA club games live on TV and streaming this weekend
THE LAST BIG GAA club weekend of the year sees five games getting live TV coverage, with a further five set to be livestreamed.
It’s a major programme of All-Ireland club action starting with the senior and intermediate ladies football finals on Saturday afternoon in Croke Park.
On Sunday, Newbridge and Thurles are the venues for the All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals, with the senior camogie decider on in Croke Park.
The four semi-finals in the All-Ireland intermediate and junior hurling championships are also being live-streamed, along with the All-Ireland junior ladies club football final.
Here’s the full list of what’s in store this weekend:
Saturday 14 December
All-Ireland ladies football finals
All-Ireland hurling semi-finals
Ulster intermediate football final
All-Ireland camogie finals
Sunday 15 December
All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals
All-Ireland camogie finals
All-Ireland hurling semi-finals
All-Ireland ladies football final
