Cork and Waterford set to defy skort rule for Munster final, while Dublin clubs make stance

CORK CAPTAIN MÉABH Cahalane has confirmed that the All-Ireland champions intend to protest against the Camogie Association’s skort rule in Saturday’s Munster final with Waterford on Saturday.

Waterford are expected to also take a stance at The Ragg, with the counties set to make a collaborative stance on the issue similar to that taken by Dublin and Kilkenny in last weekend’s Leinster final.

That fixture came close to being abandoned when both panels lined out in shorts, with the majority of camogie players in the country believing skorts to be uncomfortable and a greater majority still believing that players should have the option of wearing shorts instead should they so prefer.

Play between Dublin and Kilkenny commenced only when the players all changed into skorts, leading Dublin captain Aisling Maher to describe the incident as a “career low” in an Instagram post which subsequently received national attention.

And speaking to Cork’s 96FM GAA reporter Finbarr McCarthy on Wednesday, Rebels skipper Méabh Cahalane confirmed that her side intend to highlight the issue further in Tipperary this Saturday.

“We stand with the majority of camogie players around the country,” Cahalane said. “That’s something that camogie players are feeling strongly about. That’s something we support.

“We’re hoping to make our own stance this weekend but we really hope that it doesn’t come to that.”

On Tuesday night, county champions St Vincent’s and opponents Good Counsel were among the Dublin clubs who opted to defy camogie’s skorts rule.

All players from St Vincent’s and several Good Counsel players opted to wear shorts for their Division One encounter.

The Camogie Association have insisted the rules around the wearing of skorts will remain, despite growing pressure to modify their stance.

The Mirror reported on Tuesday that Dublin County Board had instructed referees not to abandon club games in which players chose to wear shorts. The County Board will instead fine clubs €1 so that they are technically compliant with the association’s rule.

A Gaelic Players’ Association survey published last week revealed that 70% of inter-county camogie players found the skort to be uncomfortable, while 83% believe that the individual player should be allowed to choose between shorts or the skort.

However, four separate motions brought to the Camogie Congress in 2024 relating to playing gear were defeated.

It has been suggested that the 2027 Camogie Congress will be the next available opportunity to address this issue, amid growing calls for the association to relax these rules, although RTÉ Sport have reported that the Camogie Association will bring forward a motion to be discussed before their Annual Congress in 2026.