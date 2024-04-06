Motions to introduce shorts for camogie players defeated at Congress

MOTIONS TO PERMIT camogie players to wear shorts were defeated at the organisation’s annual Congress which took place in Kildare today.

One such motion, which was proposed by Great Britain, suggested including skorts in the playing gear, and resulted in 45% of the delegates voting in favour while 55% voted against. There was in-depth discussion at Congress regarding the topic, with many counties providing insightful feedback from surveys completed by their younger and senior players.

Another motion by Tipperary proposed replacing the ‘skirt/skort/divided skirt’ entirely with ‘shorts’ as part of the playing uniform. The motion did not pass with a 64% vote against. The next time delegates can vote on the playing uniform will be at Congress in 2027.

“Very disappointed to report that our motion to replace “skorts” with “shorts” was defeated at Camogie Congress today,” a statement read on the Tipperary Camogie Twitter page today.

“Gutted for all the players and clubs in Tipperary who voted overwhelmingly for this change.”

Five motions on potential new Playing Rules were presented to Congress 2024 by Iar Uachtarán CLG, Liam O’Neill, with three being adopted into rule.

Playing Rule 5.2 relating to the temporary substitution/blood substitution was passed, which sets out in rule the manner in which potential concussion is dealt with during a game.

Rule 10.2 was also passed, meaning a player must not deliberately shoulder and opponent other than shoulder to shoulder or charge directly into an opponent’s body, with or without the sliotar.

Meanwhile, the first male Uachtarán of the Camogie Association, Brian Molloy, was ratified at Congress to replace the outgoing Uachtarán, Hilda Breslin.

“This is a very special moment and indeed an historic moment for our Association, as I am the first male to be elected president of the Association in its 120 year history,” said Molloy.

“I am very proud to take on this role and very grateful to have been given this opportunity to lead the Camogie Association. We have a fantastic game that is a fundamental part of Irish culture.

“Integration with the GAA and the LGFA has long been on the agenda within the Camogie Association. We have been consistently in favour of integration and steadfast in our belief that the new combined and fully integrated singular Gaelic Games Association will be a stronger, more balanced Association.

“There are some steps towards integration that we can start to take right now. It starts with all three associations adopting an integrated mindset and reflecting that in their decisions and engagements now. We still tackle our day to day challenges but we tackle the challenges through the prism of how we would operate if we were already integrated”.

