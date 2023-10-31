Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
INPHO Kilmacud Crokes, Sarsfields and East Kerry are all in the TV spotlight.
Dates For Diary
Leinster, Munster and Kerry games live on TV in next weekend's GAA schedule
The cameras will be live from Carlow, Waterford and Tralee.
1.0k
0
1 hour ago

NEXT WEEKEND’S LIVE GAA club action on TV will feature games in the Leinster football, Munster hurling and Kerry football championships.

The Leinster quarter-final on Saturday evening on RTÉ will be live from Carlow as local champions Éire Óg take on All-Ireland title holders Kilmacud Crokes.

Then on Sunday afternoon on TG4,  first up it’s the Munster hurling quarter-final between reigning champions Ballygunner of Waterford and Cork winners Sarsfields.

That’s followed by the Kerry county senior football final, divisional outfits East Kerry and Mid Kerry facing off for the third time in four seasons in a decider.

Elsewhere there is county football final action in Limerick as Adare take on Newcastle West,  while in Galway it’s Connacht champions Moycullen going up against Corofin.

There are three Leinster quarter-final ties on Sunday and the preliminary round game in the Ulster championship.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

Saturday 4 November

Leinster senior football quarter-final

  • Éire Óg (Carlow) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Netwatch Cullen Park, 7.45pm – RTÉ 2.

Sunday 5 November

Galway senior football final

  • Corofin v Moycullen, Pearse Stadium, 2pm.

Kerry senior football final

  • East Kerry v Mid Kerry, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 3.30pm - TG4.

Leinster senior football quarter-finals

  • Blessington (Wicklow) v St Mary’s Ardee (Louth), Aughrim, 2pm.
  • Killoe Young Emmets (Longford) v St Loman’s (Westmeath), Glennon Brothers Park, Longford, 2pm.
  • Naas (Kildare) v Summerhill (Meath), Hawkfield Kildare COE, 2pm

Limerick senior football final

  • Adare v Newcastle West, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3pm.

Munster senior hurling quarter-final

  • Ballygunner (Waterford) v Sarsfields (Cork), Walsh Park, 1.30pm - TG4.

Ulster senior football preliminary round 

  • Derrygonnelly Harps (Fermanagh) v Kilcoo (Down), Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 3.45pm.
Author
Fintan O'Toole
fintan@the42.ie
@fotoole13
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     