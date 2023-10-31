Leinster, Munster and Kerry games live on TV in next weekend's GAA schedule

NEXT WEEKEND’S LIVE GAA club action on TV will feature games in the Leinster football, Munster hurling and Kerry football championships.

The Leinster quarter-final on Saturday evening on RTÉ will be live from Carlow as local champions Éire Óg take on All-Ireland title holders Kilmacud Crokes.

Then on Sunday afternoon on TG4, first up it’s the Munster hurling quarter-final between reigning champions Ballygunner of Waterford and Cork winners Sarsfields.

That’s followed by the Kerry county senior football final, divisional outfits East Kerry and Mid Kerry facing off for the third time in four seasons in a decider.

Elsewhere there is county football final action in Limerick as Adare take on Newcastle West, while in Galway it’s Connacht champions Moycullen going up against Corofin.

There are three Leinster quarter-final ties on Sunday and the preliminary round game in the Ulster championship.

Here’s the full list of what’s in store.

Saturday 4 November

Leinster senior football quarter-final

Éire Óg (Carlow) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), Netwatch Cullen Park, 7.45pm – RTÉ 2.

Sunday 5 November

Galway senior football final

Corofin v Moycullen, Pearse Stadium, 2pm.

Kerry senior football final

East Kerry v Mid Kerry, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 3.30pm - TG4.

Leinster senior football quarter-finals

Blessington (Wicklow) v St Mary’s Ardee (Louth), Aughrim, 2pm.

Killoe Young Emmets (Longford) v St Loman’s (Westmeath), Glennon Brothers Park, Longford, 2pm.

Naas (Kildare) v Summerhill (Meath), Hawkfield Kildare COE, 2pm

Limerick senior football final

Adare v Newcastle West, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3pm.

Munster senior hurling quarter-final

Ballygunner (Waterford) v Sarsfields (Cork), Walsh Park, 1.30pm - TG4.

Ulster senior football preliminary round